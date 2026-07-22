Police: Pahrump man kills wife, self at Las Vegas nursing home

Lt. Monique Rodriguez said the Pahrump couple, both in their 80s, suffered from medical issues.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Monique Rodriguez talks about a homicide investigation on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County Coroner vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County Coroner vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County Coroner vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Las Vegas nursing home, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received information around 9 a.m. Sunday of a shooting in a nursing home at the 5800 block of West Sunset Road, near South Jones Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to Lt. Monique Rodriguez. An Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas nursing facility is located at that block.

Officers at the scene found a couple, both in their 80s and from Pahrump, with gunshot wounds, Rodriguez said. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the husband shot his wife with a handgun and then shot himself, Rodriguez said. Nursing staff discovered the two, she added, and there were no reports of gunfire.

Rodriguez said both the man and woman suffered from medical issues, with the wife’s condition “significantly worse than the husband.” Rodriguez said she was not allowed to say what kind of medical issues either person had.

Rodriguez said only the woman was a resident at the nursing home, and Metro did not know of a history of violence between the couple.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.