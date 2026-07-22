Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

A local tradition five decades in the making

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather on Thursdays at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant, 1500 Red Butte, beginning at 2 p.m. (Courtesy of Cadence)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds.

Express yourself! “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. Ages 12 to 16 years old. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. “Let’s have some fun!” 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Sign up today to participate in the Dry Creek Saloon “Sunset Volleyball Social” Friday, July 24th. Volleyball begins at 6 p.m. 21 and older can sign up at 1330 5th Street.

A blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

“Last Sunday Benefit” with the live music of Lee McKenna is planned at The Wine Down on Sunday, July 26th from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27 at the Pahrump Community Library.

This month’s discussion will be centered around Nevada Barr, an American author of mystery fiction. She is known for her “Anna Pigeon” series, which is primarily set in a series of national parks and other protected areas of the United States.

The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. on July 30.

This month, their discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.