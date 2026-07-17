Back to School Fair returns to Pahrump

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available to students at the July 25 event.

Free car seats will also be given away at this year's Back to School Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

At this year's Back to School Fair, free backpacks and school supplies will be available for students. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The NyE Communities Coalition-coordinated Back to School Fair is returning this year on Saturday, July 25. The event will once again be held at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Smiles from students are sure to be found when free backpacks and school supplies are given away at this year’s Back to School Fair.

“It’s going to be bigger than it’s ever been,” enthused Pamela Smith, lead organizer of this year’s Back to School Fair.

The longstanding NyE Communities Coalition-coordinated event will be returning to Pahrump Valley High School on Saturday, July 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students are required to be at the event in order to receive items and services.

“What you see at the event had a lot of love, care and time put into it for it to be successful,” Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Smith said approximately 40 different tables, each representing a nonprofit, business or organization, are expected to be at this year’s fair. Many of these vendors giving out supplies and sharing information about services are from the local area but some will even be traveling from Las Vegas.“It’s a great place to go to see what is in the community and most of it’s geared toward families and children,” Smith added.

Free car seats and sports physicals provided by Pahrump Pediatrics will also be offered at the fair.

“I hope that the community comes out in full force for this because we have anticipated and provided for that,” Smith explained.

The Back to School Fair is made possible with the support of Leeward Renewable Energy, SilverSummit Healthplan, Desert View Hospital, CareSource, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Nye County School District, Valley Electric Association Inc. and Shadow Mountain Quilters.

“It’s a big Nevada family,” Smith added. “We are so appreciative of everything that our vendors and sponsors are doing and volunteers, all the behind the scenes.”

For more information about volunteering at this year’s Back to School Fair, contact NyE Communities Coalition Community Health Worker Rebecca Cordova at (775) 727-9970, extension 228.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

This year's Back to School Fair