One dead in Beatty structure fires

Multiple agencies responded to heavy flames last week near Montgomery Street and 2nd Street.

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A large smoke column was developing in the area as crews responded to the scene. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

Three structures caught fire in Beatty near Montgomery Street and 2nd Street on July 10. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

Three structures caught fire in Beatty last week. One person died in the incident, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a structure fire near Montgomery Street and 2nd Street, explained Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis, who also serves as chief of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.

Initial reports indicated that at least three structures were on fire, with the possibility of three people missing. As crews were responding to the scene, a large smoke column was developing and there was a visible fire.

Once crews arrived on scene, water supplies were established at nearby hydrants. A defensive exterior objective was carried out due to a heavy fire load, the structures’ conditions and a large volume of flames.

Lewis said Beatty crews requested additional resources, so Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue and county emergency management were dispatched.

As Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were heading to Beatty, their response was canceled due to a sufficient water flow from the hydrant system at the scene. Emergency management continued to Beatty, assisting with incident command and the investigation. A deputy state fire marshal was also requested and responded to the scene.

A local mining company also responded with some water tenders and assisted early on but the hydrant system supported the overall suppression of the fire, Lewis explained.

Fire crews remained on scene for an extended period of time to extinguish hot spots. All three structures sustained extensive damage with both pancake and cantilever type collapses of the roofs.

During the incident, only one individual was confirmed as missing. That person was later discovered as deceased at approximately 8 a.m.

Lewis explained that the recovery took place the following morning because it was the safest to conduct during daylight due to smoke, the structures’ conditions, darkness and ongoing spot fires.

Heavy equipment was also needed at the scene in order to safely remove sections of the structure for a recovery, Lewis elaborated.

There are no immediate indicators of the fire’s exact cause, but authorities are looking at the possibility of an electrical incident, according to Lewis. The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com