Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

4th of July Parade one of Pahrump’s biggest yet

This weekend is the last opportunity to see Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at the Calvada Theater, Shows are Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. (Printed with permission of Rhea Chavez)

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” at the Calvada Theater. Experience community musical theatre this Friday and Saturday evening, and this Sunday afternoon. Performances have been perfected by some of Pahrump’s finest talent. This showcase brings together songs from classic favorites and modern Broadway hits for a night of music, laughs, and local talent, featuring unforgettable numbers like “Seasons of Love,” “Popular,” “Heart of Stone,” “Out Tonight,” “Suddenly Seymour,” “Defying Gravity,” “Cell Block Tango,” and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids. Dates and times next weekend are also scheduled. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/.

Donate blood at the July blood drives scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. Save lives this Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room. 300 N. Hwy. 160. Another blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

The Pahrump 55 + And Older group has arranged a “Meet Greet and Eat” at the Mountain Falls Grill Room on Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Plan to become a new addition to their fun and interesting monthly social get-togethers. “Come and eat and chat with us! All are welcome.”

Special shout-out to Pahrump Valley Times reader Randy G. Gulley, who responded to our invitation to share event photos. His spectacular action shots will be printed and attributed to him in this column this fall. Take a few minutes to scroll through the photos in your digital collection to see if you, too, can experience the thrill of seeing your work in print. We are seeking photos depicting recurring weekly events (trivia, karaoke, car meets, Movies in the Park, fan shots of musicians, VFW meals, etc.) in addition to monthly or annual events (club meetings/events, MakerSpace activities, special events, Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, OHV meets).

Email a great photo or two from an event you learned of from this column to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com for possible future publication within Upcoming Events.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

■ Donate blood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room. 300 N. Hwy. 160. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Bad Axis 3-man Acoustical Jam” takes the stage at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. They’re a local acoustic rock trio featuring three accomplished guitarists and rich three-part vocal harmonies that bring timeless classic rock and blues favorites from the 60 and 70s to life. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc. … bring whatever you want.”

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/

SATURDAY, JULY 18

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month.

Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ The Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library starting at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 14 and up. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Annual Christmas in July dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/

■ Bring your best homemade dip and compete for bragging rights and a $100 prize at 7 p.m. Dry Creek provides the chips; guests taste and vote. Sign up with the bartender at Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ BiPolar Xpress performs rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “The Bad Guys 2.”

Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk.

The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization.

Barbecues and fires are not permitted.

Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave.

For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, Veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/

MONDAY, JULY 20

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall.

Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at https://springmountainkarting.com/booking/ for more clinics and open kart track days.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the Grill Room at Mt. Falls Golf Course, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 5001 Clubhouse Dr. 775-513-3225.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball).

Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. Ages 12 to 16 years old.

Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. “Let’s have some fun!” 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Sign up today to participate in the Dry Creek Saloon “Sunset Volleyball Social” Friday, July 24th. Volleyball begins at 6 p.m. 21 and older can sign up at 1330 5th Street.

A blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

“Last Sunday Benefit” with the live music of Lee McKenna is planned at The Wine Down on Sunday, July 26th from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27 at the Pahrump Community Library.

This month’s discussion will be centered around Nevada Barr, an American author of mystery fiction. She is known for her “Anna Pigeon” series, which is primarily set in a series of national parks and other protected areas of the United States.

The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. on July 30. This month, their discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.