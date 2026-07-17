Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker temporarily steps away from bench for cancer treatment

The judge confirmed that she is still seeking reelection to her seat.

4th of July Parade one of Pahrump’s biggest yet

Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker at her reelection campaign kickoff in January 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker at a Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace event in September 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker at March 2026 candidate meet and greet in Pahrump. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly "Kim" Wanker in her Pahrump courtroom during a April 2026 hearing. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker announced earlier this week that she is taking a brief medical leave of absence.

“I’m taking a little time off, not a lot of time, a little to get back on track,” Wanker told the Pahrump Valley Times yesterday afternoon.

In a statement shared to social media on Monday, Wanker announced that she will be temporarily stepping away from the bench to complete outpatient treatment for breast cancer.

“I’m expected to make a complete recovery and will return to my regular duties as soon as possible,” Wanker wrote in the statement.

Wanker was appointed as the department 1 judge of Nevada’s Fifth Judicial District Court in 2011 by then-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval after the death of Judge John P. Davis.

“I believe in giving back to the community, and I think people will tell you ever since I’ve been the district court judge, election year, non-election year, I’m there to support my community,” Wanker said about the response from the community following the announcement. “I really appreciate the outpouring of love and support back. It means a lot to me.”

Shortly after the statement’s release, Wanker confirmed on social media that she is still running for reelection this year.

“I want to make this abundantly clear. I’m still running for office. I’m in it to win it,” Wanker enthused.

Local attorney and public defender Nathan Gent is challenging Wanker this year for the Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge seat.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Wanker right now,” Gent wrote in part in a Facebook post on Monday.

Wanker wrote in the statement that the Administrative Office of the Courts will begin the process of having a senior judge sit in her place temporarily.

The Administrative Office of the Courts told the Pahrump Valley Times in an email yesterday morning that it is continuing to coordinate temporary coverage while Wanker is away, adding that various senior judges or senior justices could serve as substitutes depending on judicial availability and the court’s needs.

Nevada’s Fifth Judicial District Court encompasses both Nye and Esmeralda counties, where Wanker hears cases in both. Wanker is the first rural female district court judge in the Silver State’s history.

In 2023, a Lifetime original movie titled “The Hammer” was released, starring Reba McEntire, who plays the lead character of Judge Kim Wheeler. The film is set in rural Nevada and inspired by Wanker’s life and time as a judge.

“I want to be sure that I am thoroughly prepared like I am every day I step on that bench,” Wanker said. “So that’s why I’m taking a few weeks off and getting my strength back and I’ll be better than ever.”

Wanker’s full statement about the temporary medical leave of absence can be found on her campaign Facebook page under Retain Judge Kim.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com