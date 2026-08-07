Letters to the Editor

Thank you, Pahrump … On July 25 we came together to voice our deserving opinions of this disaster of data centers being forced on us.

Town comes out in full force for meeting on data center

Thank you, Pahrump … On July 25 we came together to voice our deserving opinions of this disaster of data centers being forced on us. BOCC board - out of five, only three showed up.

This is not a new outcome of support from this board. Ms. Strickland left in a hurry crying, someone yelled at her. Time for them to turn in their termination notice, not sure we will miss them.

The commission chambers was filled to capacity. So sorry many had to wait to speak and wait in the heat. Sheriff Joe and staff and Captain Lewis fire Dept were all at hand.

They did an excellent job keeping all safe and in order. Greatly appreciated by all.

It appeared, by the overall consensus that Pahrump does not want data centers. We all know the reasons, WATER is No. 1.

Will developers listen, or is all about the money? Will our BOCC finally listen to us? And will they finally just say NO, to all this garbage being forced on Pahrump?

Please stay diligent and continue to show up, pack this chamber again, it is our livelihood at stake. And it is not in their backyards.

Love and prayers to Pahrump and all of our wonderful people. We DO deserve better.

Linda Clark

Reducing gun-related acts needs thoughtful approach

Public discussions about firearm-related deaths are often clouded by the use of the broad term “gun violence,” which combines very different situations into one statistic. A more accurate discussion requires separating these incidents into distinct categories: suicide, homicide, domestic violence, gang-related shootings, robberies, accidental discharges, mass shootings, and police-involved incidents.

Every firearm death is a tragedy, but the causes behind these events are not the same, and neither are the solutions. A suicide prevention strategy is fundamentally different from addressing gang violence or holding criminals accountable for intentional acts.

When statistics combine these categories without distinction, the public may be left with an incomplete understanding of the problem. Good policy depends on accurate information, and accurate information requires examining the details behind the numbers.

A thoughtful approach should focus on prevention, enforcement, mental health resources, responsible firearm ownership, and addressing the specific circumstances that lead to each type of tragedy.

Reducing firearm deaths is a goal shared by most Americans. However, meaningful progress requires an honest conversation based on facts, clear definitions, and solutions targeted to the actual causes.

Harold D. Rubin-Smith