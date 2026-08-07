Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Pork roast, baked potato, green beans, spiced pears, potato soup;

Tuesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, beef noodle soup;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, collard greens, peaches, Portuguese soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, cheese sauce, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, beef ravioli soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli rice, candied carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support Meeting, 12:30;

Wednesday – SCAN Medical, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.;

Thursday – Knitting club, 10 a.m.-noon; Caring Nurses, 10 a.m.; NO Bingosize;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Creative Aging Art Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 10 – August 14.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Pastrami and Swiss on Rye (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Smoked Sausage on a Roll (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Grilled Ham and Cheese on Rye (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

*** The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 10 – August 14.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, zucchini/tomato salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.