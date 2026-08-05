Nevada Stronger striving for community outreach

This first mobile clinic event was a success and plans are coming together to make the visits weekly.

Nevada Stronger Case Manager Lonnie Harris and lead clinician Michelle Cicconi-Storm were proud to partner with The Center Las Vegas to bring a mobile clinic to the valley for a day of free healthcare services, such as STI testing and substance use disorder assessments and plans are in the works to make the mobile clinic's visits a weekly occurrence. (Nevada Stronger)

In communities all across the country, people face the challenge of addiction and the availability of resources for those with this disease can make the difference between recovery and continued struggle. That’s why the Nevada Stronger office was established right here in the Pahrump Valley, to help boost recovery services locally, support those seeking recovery and raise awareness about the impacts of addiction on the community as a whole.

In an effort to foster community engagement, this past July, Nevada Stronger partnered with The Center Las Vegas to bring a mobile clinic to town, offering a wide variety of healthcare services to those who need them.

Parked on the frontage road near the Nevada Stronger office on July 16, the mobile clinic provided free STI testing, including for HIV and hepatitis C, on-the-spot substance use disorder assessments, overdose prevention supplies, safe-sex kits, medications for Opioid Use Disorder intakes, peer support and, for eligible participants, a $10 Kroger gift card.

“Overall, the event was a great success and demonstrated the importance of bringing accessible, integrated healthcare and behavioral health services directly to rural communities,” Nevada Stronger Case Manager Lonnie Harris told the Pahrump Valley Times, adding, “Nevada Stronger is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ‘Transforming Lives, Restoring Hope.’”

Harris reported that a total of 12 individuals were served at the July 16 mobile clinic, all 12 of which received primary care services from Joseph Eldridge, FNP, including individualized consultations regarding medication needs, medication-assisted treatment and medications for opioid use disorder. Three others received full panel STI testing. Nine individuals received rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing and one completed a substance use disorder assessment with Nevada Stronger’s lead clinician, Michelle Cicconi-Storm, CADC.

This may have been the first time Nevada Stronger partnered with The Center Las Vegas to host the mobile clinic locally but it won’t be their last. Harris said the organization is currently working out a schedule that will allow for future weekly visits by the mobile clinic, further expanding access to these critical services.

The Nevada Stronger Pahrump Office is located at 1111 S. Highway 160, Suite 4, in the shopping plaza off Postal Road.

For more information, contact Harris at Lonnie.H@VegasStronger.org or call 661-541-4531.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Nevada Stronger set to mark Overdose Awareness Day

Nevada Stronger, in collaboration with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Pahrump Valley recovery community, is gearing up to host its inaugural event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.

"This event will bring together treatment providers, social services agencies, managed care organizations, healthcare providers, recovery organizations, public-safety agencies and other community partners," Nevada Stronger Case Manager Lonnie Harris announced. "We believe this event will provide an important opportunity to raise awareness about overdose prevention, reduce stigma, connect community members with lifesaving resources and honor the individuals and families affected by overdose."

The event will include many community resource booths, along with free food from the Hookers food truck for the first 50 participants. Keynote speakers will talk about their own experiences of losing a loved one to an overdose or surviving one themselves. General attendees can take part by sharing their own experiences as well, with an open microphone for all community members. A memorial balloon release featuring biodegradable balloons will take place to honor those who have died due to a drug overdose.

The Overdose Awareness Day event is slated for Monday, August 31 from 2 to 5:15 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1300 Highway 372.