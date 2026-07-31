Manse Tech Campus event shifts from in-person to digital format

The presentation will now be a virtual educational panel discussion.

The Manse Technology Campus, shown in a rendering, is a proposed 900-acre data center facility that would be located on the south end of the Pahrump Valley. (Manse Technology Campus)

Following the massive turnout at the Nye County Data Center Forum on Saturday, July 25, the Manse Technology Campus Open House that was scheduled to take place this Monday at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center has been shifted from an in-person discussion to a recorded, online presentation.

The presentation will be, “… a virtual educational panel discussion, expanding access for residents seeking more information about the proposed project,” a Thursday, July 30 news release from the company stated.

“The decision reflects the team’s commitment to making project information widely available after the previous meetings reached venue capacity,” the release continued. “With significant community interest and ongoing public discussion surrounding the proposed Manse Technology Campus, the panel discussion is designed to provide residents with direct access to factual information from the project’s engineers, technical experts and project specialists directly involved with the Manse Technology Campus.”

Topics to be covered in the presentation include many of those that have residents raising concerns and voicing opposition to the project, such as water, power, traffic, noise, environmental considerations, infrastructure, taxes and economic impact.

“Residents can also submit ongoing questions through the Feedback tab on the website for consideration in future community updates,” the release noted.

The presentation can be viewed at ManseTechCampus.com beginning Monday, August 3.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com