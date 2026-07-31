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Nye County Republican Party to hold debates

The Nye County Republican Party is hosting a general election debate event for local races on A ...
The Nye County Republican Party is hosting a general election debate event for local races on Aug. 8 at its headquarters. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2026 - 4:58 am
 
Updated July 31, 2026 - 5:04 am

The Nye County Republican Central Committee (Nye County Republican Party) is holding an early August debate event for local races.

“I think it’s important [as] we’re going into the general election, [to] give not only Republicans, but the electorate, our constituents, our citizenry, the opportunity to hear from the candidates,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The debate event is set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Nye County Republican Party headquarters, 4760 Pahrump Valley Blvd., Suites 9 and 10.

“We’re just doing our part to expose the candidates to the public, and the people to the candidates in a controlled, respectful, fun manner,” Blundo explained.

General election races will be featured at the event, including the Fifth Judicial District Court judge contests, Pahrump justice of the peace — department B, commissioners and sheriff. Candidates who appear unopposed on the general election ballot will also have an opportunity to speak at the event in a town-hall style format.

The Nye County Republican Party will ask questions, but audience members can submit questions beforehand to chairman@nyegop.org or write them at the event. The Aug. 8 debate is open to the public regardless of political party.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Central Committee, visit nyegop.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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