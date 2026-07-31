School District reiterates smart device policies

The Nye County School District 2026-2027 school year officially begins next week. The school district is reminding students and families about its smart device policies. (Nye County School District)

The Nye County School District (NCSD) is reminding families about its smart device policies before students return next week.

“The privacy issues are a pretty big concern, as well as the distraction issues,” NCSD Director of Technology and Data and Chief Communications Officer Robert Williams told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Keeping devices out of sight

Students’ cellphones, earbuds, headphones, smartglasses and recording devices or other electronic entertainment must be powered off and stowed away out of sight, states a NCSD press release. These devices should be stored securely in backpacks, lockers or bags from the beginning of the school day upon entering a campus until the last instructional period’s conclusion or the final bell, the school district notes.

Smartwatch rules

Smartwatches must be placed into airplane mode, from the school day’s start to the final bell, according to the NCSD release.

Recording

During the school day, the use of electronic devices to photograph or record students and employees is strictly prohibited, the press release emphasizes. Recording any events in the school day without clear permission from NCSD administration can result in serious disciplinary action for students, the release adds.

“We are required by law to follow FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act,” Williams explained. “So what happens is when students are filming in a classroom, they’re filming their teacher, they’re filming other students, there are potential violations of FERPA there, as well as student privacy, quite a number of issues.”

NCSD notes that during assemblies, other celebratory activities or performances, school district leadership can grant permission for photographs or recordings.

Locker rooms, restrooms, and any room where testing is conducted on any day and any time, not limited to the school day, are considered restricted areas where the use of cellphones, cameras, video cameras or any other electronic device capable of sending, taking or storing pictures, video, audio or data is strictly prohibited, NCSD further emphasized.

Confiscated devices

Visible cellphones, earbuds, headphones, and other electronic entertainment or recording devices are considered in use and subject to confiscation by school administrators or their designees, the press release explains.

A confiscated device will only be returned to the student at the end of the day for the first offense. The device will only be released to parents or legal guardians for any subsequent offenses.

“We know technology is an important part of our world, but distractions can be a hurdle to education,” NCSD said in the release. “To help our students become adaptable, persistent, and self-directed learners, we require a space where students can focus entirely on their growth.”

The school district encourages families to review its cellphone and technology policy available at tinyurl.com/yb7yjckb. More information about smart glasses policies can be found at tinyurl.com/4ptejex3.

For more information about the Nye County School District, visit nye.k12.nv.us.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com