Where to celebrate National Bowling Day this Saturday

The Bowling Center at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino is inviting the community to celebrate National Bowling Day with its weekly deals. (Anthony Mair/Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino)

National Bowling Day is Aug. 8 and there are plenty of opportunities in Pahrump to enjoy the holiday this week.

“Bowling means more to me than just knocking down pins,” Debbie Varner told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s a place where I could challenge myself, improve my skills and enjoy friendly competition. It has given me the opportunity to build lasting friendships, be a part of a team and create memories both on and off the lanes.”

Varner is secretary of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club and the Pahrump Valley 500 Club, two local bowling organizations.

“Bowling teaches patience, focus and perseverance, reminding me that every frame is a new chance to do my best,” Varner added. “Most of all, bowling is something I genuinely enjoy. It brings me happiness and a sense of accomplishment in a community that feels like family.”

For more information about the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club and the Pahrump Valley 500 Club, visit the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino’s bowling center, the Nugget Bowl.

Where to celebrate National Bowling Day in Pahrump

The Nugget Bowl offers weekly specials. “The Strike” is offered every day and features two games and a shoe rental for $8. “Friday and Saturday Night Fever” gives guests one hour of bowling and two shoe rentals for $17. The “Sunday Bowl Special” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. includes two hours of bowling, four pairs of shoes, a large popcorn, and pitcher of soda for $50 per lane.

“It’s always great to see local families sharing a lane alongside visitors who decide to spend an afternoon or evening bowling while they’re in town,” said Nugget Bowl Manager Michael Sherard. “We welcome everyone, from first-time bowlers to league regulars, and there’s always an opportunity to learn something new or just enjoy a great night out. With daily specials and activities throughout the week, it’s easy to make bowling part of your plans. National Bowling Day is a great excuse to come out and celebrate a game that’s been bringing people together for generations.”

Desert Oasis Cafe and Bar, located in Nevada Treasure RV Resort, contains a bowling alley in its space. Desert Oasis Cafe and Bar is inviting the community to participate in National Bowling Day by offering free bowling on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“This special day carries deep significance as a long-standing American tradition that honors the sport’s unique ability to bridge generational gaps and foster true community connection,” said Salli Kerr, bar and banquet manager for Desert Oasis Cafe and Bar. “Beyond just a day of fun, it highlights the historical and social importance of local lanes as inclusive gathering places where everyone can participate, active lifestyles are celebrated and lasting memories are made.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

he Nugget Bowl located in the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino

681 S. Highway 160

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit goldencasinogroup.com

Desert Oasis Cafe & Bar located in Nevada Treasure RV Resort