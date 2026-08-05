Pahrump getting pumped for Fall Festival

The America 250-themed parade is accepting applications and carnival and rodeo tickets are now available.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is one of the valley's biggest events and this year's celebration will be extra patriotic, with the theme of "Stars, Stripes and 250 Years Strong". (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Fall Festival will return to the valley this September for four days of fun and activities, including a carnival and two nights of rodeo action. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Fourth of July and the country’s 250th birthday may be over but the local America 250 celebrations will continue this September, with the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade taking on the theme of “Stars, Stripes and 250 Years Strong”.

Hands-down the largest community event in town, the Fall Festival attracts thousands of people every year and the parade is one of the its highlights, with residents and visitors regularly packing the sidewalks along a 1.5 mile stretch of Highway 160 in eager anticipation of the procession. As such, the parade offers area businesses, organizations, clubs, teams and other entities the chance to garner widespread recognition while simultaneously showing off their community spirit. But those who want to get involved need to move quickly, as a limited number of entries are being accepted this year and the application deadline is set for the end of the month.

Taking the lead on the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade once again is the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley and member Reva Braun is helping to spearhead the effort.

“Fall Festival parade applications are due back August 30, no later, or [until we reach] 70 floats, whichever comes first,” Braun reminded the community on social media last week.

At that time, Braun had already received 32 applications and was anticipating several more in the mail, so the slots are steadily filling up and she urged anyone who does not want to miss out to get theirs in as soon as they can.

“Download the application from the town website, visit and pick up from Salvation Army or me,” Braun encouraged.

And while the parade is certainly one of the popular features of the annual Fall Festival, it will be far from the only attraction. Kicking off Thursday, September 24 and running through Sunday, September 27, this four-day celebration will bring an array of fun and excitement, with something for just about everyone.

“Every fall, the community of Pahrump comes together for one of Southern Nevada’s most beloved traditions,” the town’s tourism website, VisitPahrump.com, details. “Part county fair, part hometown celebration and part showcase of local talent, the Pahrump Fall Festival is four days packed with carnival rides, rodeo action, live entertainment, exhibits, food and community pride.”

General admission to the Fall Festival is free but tickets are needed for both the carnival and rodeo, both of which are on sale now. Carnival wristbands are $35 each, in advance, and tickets for the rodeo are $15 for Friday’s show and $20 for the Saturday show.

“Buying rodeo tickets early guarantees a seat,” the town of Pahrump noted. “Rodeo nights sell out every year! Children sitting on a lap are free.”

Tickets for the carnival and rodeo can be purchased at: the Pahrump Tourism Office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon; Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or Valley Electric Association Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. All ticket purchases must be made in cash. At-the-gate carnival ticket pricing will be announced at a later date.

Fall Festival Parade entries are $40 each, with an option to also sponsor a spacer banner for $125. Applications can be found at PahrumpNV.gov or at the Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street. Applications can be returned to the Salvation Army or mailed to Braun at 5770 Corrine Street, Pahrump, NV 89048. Checks must be made payable to the Town of Pahrump with “Fall Festival Parade” in the memo line.

For more information on the parade, contact Braun at 775-727-0911.

For more on the Fall Festival, go to VisitPahrump.com or PahrumpNV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com