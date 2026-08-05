Ford, Horsford and Cannizzaro visit Pahrump on “Stuff Costs Too Much Tour”

“This is about serving every community throughout the 4th District," Congressman Steven Horsford said in part at the "Stuff Costs Too Much Tour" stop in Pahrump. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We have to make sure we get good people into office, and we have to make sure that we do not lose our democracy," Nevada Senate Majority Leader and Democratic attorney general nominee Nicole Cannizzaro said in part at the "Stuff Costs Too Much Tour" stop in Pahrump. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“My last statewide tour reaffirmed something I’ve always known, which is we have a lot more in common than we have in terms of being different,” Attorney General and Democratic governor nominee Aaron Ford said in part at the "Stuff Costs Too Much Tour" stop in Pahrump. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Democrats visited Pahrump over the weekend as part of a statewide tour ahead of the general election.

“When I became state party chair almost four years ago, one of the commitments I made, and I don’t make a lot of promises, but this one was a promise, that as the chair, I wouldn’t expect people to always come to me, I live in Las Vegas,” explained Daniele Monroe-Moreno, chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, current District 1 assemblywoman and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate. “I represent the entire state, that I would be intentional of showing up in all areas of our state as often as I possibly could. I serve in the state Legislature. I’m also a wife, a mom and a grandma, but I try to make it into our communities statewide as often as possible.”

The visit to Nye County’s largest community on Saturday, Aug. 1, held at Our Place Coffee, was part of the Nevada State Democratic Party’s “Stuff Costs Too Much Tour” across the Silver State.

“So this is important to get out, be among people, hear from them, because as elected leaders, our job is to be their voice in whatever area we serve in,” Monroe-Moreno said.

During the tour stop in Pahrump, current Nevada Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Aaron Ford spoke to the audience.

“It’s great to always reconnect to ensure that we’re able to respond to the things that they are expecting of their elected leaders and so right now, stuff’s too expensive. Prices are too high,” Ford told the Pahrump Valley after speaking to the audience. “My affordable Nevada plan looks to implement ways in which we can lower costs in the health care arena, in the housing arena, in the energy arena, among other things. So it’s great to be out here talking to folks about our plans, rallying support for our election, and I’m grateful again to be out here.”

Limiting the number of homes corporations can buy, guaranteeing school meals for children and protecting Nevadans on SNAP were topics of his gubernatorial bid Ford discussed on Saturday.

“My last statewide tour reaffirmed something I’ve always known, which is we have a lot more in common than we have in terms of being different,” Ford explained further after speaking. “What I have learned talking to communities all across the state, urban, rural, suburban, Democrat, Republican, independent, man, woman, black, white, Native American, Asian American, Latino. Most folks just want a good job, to buy a house in a safe neighborhood where their schools are preparing their kids for careers or for college, health-care system available and affordable and through all that to be treated with humanity, dignity and respect. That’s important for me to hear so that we can continue to formulate plans that respond to those requests and those requirements, which are not at all unreasonable. So, I’m glad to be able to talk to individuals and hear from them because I believe you talk to everybody and take no one for granted, and this is my opportunity to do exactly that.”

Democratic United States Rep. for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District Steven Horsford, who is seeking reelection to the House, took the microphone next.

“We’ve spent the day listening to concerns throughout the community from the affordability crisis on housing and healthcare to the concerns about the data centers and the impact that will have on the quality of life of the people here,” Horsford told the Pahrump Valley Times after speaking. “I’m going to continue to take what I’ve heard and fight for the people that I’m proud to represent in Washington and to make sure that we’re actually delivering on what they’ve asked for.”

Horsford discussed the cost of living, improving elder and childcare, supporting veterans, fighting for affordable healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs with the Pahrump audience.

“This is about serving every community throughout the 4th District, including our tribal communities, which are very important,” Horsford added further. “So, being able to listen to my constituents, learn what their issues are, which right now it’s all about the cost of things, and what I can do as their representative to give them what they need the most, which is relief. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

Nevada State Senate Majority Leader and Democratic nominee for attorney general Nicole Cannizzaro also addressed Pahrumpians at Saturday’s event.

“We have to make sure we get good people into office, and we have to make sure that we do not lose our democracy and as your attorney general, and certainly I know I will, take that fight right to them,” Cannizzaro told the audience.

Cannizzaro spoke about her attorney general bid, citing a need for fighters in elected positions, while also emphasizing affordability.

“This visit proves that Pahrump is still an important part of American politics, especially for Nevada … So, we’re very proud to have these candidates come out and talk about their platform,” Nye County Democratic Party Chair Ann Underdahl said after the event concluded.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com