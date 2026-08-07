Hometown tradition celebrates five decades of grace and growth

Eva Armendariz took home the titles of first attendant and Miss Congeniality as well the Photogenic award and a three-way tie for Casual Wear during the 2026 Miss Pahrump Pageant. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kinley Smith earned herself the top award for the Talent category in the 2026 Miss Pahrump Pageant for her performance of a lyrical dance to "She Used to Be Mine", along with second attendant and a three-way tie for Casual Wear. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Established in 1976, the Miss Pahrump Pageant has a rich and deep history in the valley and with this year marking its 50th anniversary, queens of years' past were invited to join in this year's pageant. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In a moment of shock and surprise, Natalie Soto, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss Pahrump 2026, with her fellow contestants overflowing with happiness for their new queen. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2026 Miss Pahrump Pageant took place Friday, July 24 inside the Saddle West Showroom, where Natalie Soto was officially crowned at the new Miss Pahrump. Soto also took home awards for Formal Wear and On-Stage Question that evening. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A half-century of elegance and community pride culminated in a historic evening at the Saddle West Showroom, where the Miss Pahrump Pageant celebrated its milestone 50th anniversary of empowering and inspiring local youth.

Taking place Friday, July 24, the Miss Pahrump Pageant shone the spotlight on the talent, poise and community-forward attitudes of each of the contestants. A competitive field of six young women - including 14-year-old Kinley Smith, 17-year-old Angel Martin, 15-year-old Eva Armendariz, 14-year-old Avery Sampson, 17-year-old Natalie Soto and 13-year-old Aubree Chiancone - all took to the stage in the hopes of earning the top title and it was a night to remember. But at the end of it all, only one could be crowned and it was Soto who was ultimately named as Miss Pahrump 2026. Not only did Soto secure herself the crown, she was declared the winner of both the formal wear and on-stage question categories, too.

Joining Soto as her court are first attendant Armendariz and second attendant Smith. Armendariz also took home top honors in the photogenic category, as well the title of Miss Congeniality. Additionally, Armendariz split a three-way tie with Smith and Sampson for casual wear, while Smith’s lyrical dance performance earned her the talent award. Finally, the Director’s Award went to Martin.

“The pageant this year was amazing,” a thrilled Judy Maughan told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The energy in the room was so exciting and positive. I think everyone enjoyed watching the night’s events and presentations. It was a really special night with it being the 50th anniversary!”

Maughan is a lead organizer of the Miss Pahrump Pageant and her family’s roots in the organization go just as deep as the pageant itself. Maughan’s father, Ray Wulfenstein, was the originator of the Miss Pahrump Pageant, which he created in 1976 as a way to foster local pride.

“He was the president of the [Pahrump Valley] Chamber of Commerce at that time and essentially the purpose of the Chamber of Commerce is to promote the town, to encourage businesses and families to move here and help the town grow,” she explained. “One way to do that is through festivals and events. He started the pageant and he added the parade to the Harvest Festival - which is now known as Fall Festival - and he had Miss Pahrump lead the parade from Calvada Blvd. and Highway 160 to Petrack Park. The pageant has become a longstanding tradition in our town and with 50 years of tradition, we can call it a legacy.”

As to why she continues to be involved in the pageant year after year, Maughan said she feels this event is a wonderful tool for showcasing area youth in a positive light while also helping them build both personal confidence and friendships.

“I believe events and activities such as the pageant give the community a way to come together and to celebrate the youth of our valley. We have exceptional youth here in Pahrump and I hope that an event such as this one can help the community members to see just how talented and amazing they are,” Maughan remarked. “Whether their contestant wins or loses, they are deserving of celebrating.

“It takes a lot of courage and preparation to get up in front of a large crowd and put yourself out there like these girls do,” she continued. “I am so incredibly proud of each one of them every year! Myself and the rest of the board of directors see the growth in each of the young women throughout the pageant process each year and it can be so rewarding for us. Of course it’s a competition, so only one person wins the title, but we always try to use this as an opportunity to teach healthy competition. I have always believed in celebrating others’ accomplishments, even if you’re competing with them, and that is a message we try to instill in these young women. Another benefit from the pageant is that these girls don’t all know each other and this gives them a chance to form new friendships. They will all see each other at school during the coming year and I think it can be encouraging for them to see new friends who have shared in a good experience with them.”

Just as with any large event, the Miss Pahrump Pageant requires the input and effort of many to pull it off and Maughan highlighted all those who played a part this year.

“We truly couldn’t accomplish this without all of those who contribute time and expertise to the event. Our pageant board consists of myself, Cindy Colucci, Janet Errett and Terri Wulfenstein,” she detailed. “Others who contribute so much to the pageant are: sound technicians Varian and Louise King; Teresa Stoddard, who created our sashes and photogenic board; auditors Brent and Karen Taylor; emcee Mike Colucci; judges escort Katie Floyd; photography by Lisa Colucci Salmeron; video presentation of the past queens by Sara Bowles; backstage assistants Lindsey Ellis, Kori Hansen and Emri Wulfenstein; spotlight coordinators Cade Wulfenstein and Lucas Sylva; ticket table organizers Faith and Shemayne Bosket; Adelaide Bosket, who sang the national anthem; and Romilyn Carreon, who provided entertainment.”

The Miss Pahrump Pageant board also offered its gratitude to Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram for its continued support via presenting sponsorship; Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort for the use of the showroom; Wulfenstein Aggregate for the queen’s scholarship; and the Pahrump Valley Times, KPVM, Pahrump News and Pahrump Community News for coverage of the pageant.

“There are also many businesses who contributed to the pageant through advertising in our program and we thank all of them for their support,” Maughan concluded.

The Miss Pahrump Pageant will open registration for the 2027 pageant around February next year, with orientation set for April 2027. Look for announcements online as well as in all area schools with grades eight and above. The pageant is open to all young ladies in Pahrump ages 13 to 18 who will be entering ninth through 12th grade in the following school year.

For more information, contact MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com