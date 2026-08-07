Nevada investing millions in rural healthcare

Nye County communities listed among those that will see benefits from recent funding awards.

Desert View Hospital is among the facilities that are benefiting from a recent round of grant awards through the Nevada Rural Health Transformation Program. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Accessing healthcare services is a challenge for communities across rural Nevada and the state is striving to bridge the gaps in the healthcare system by strengthening the workforce and expanding the availability of medical professionals in areas that need them.

To that end, millions of dollars are being invested through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), with the Nevada Health Authority (NVHA) announcing $50 million in new grant awards late last month. This funding is focused on three major areas, including rural medical residencies, provider recruitment and retention and rural healthcare apprenticeships and training, and Nye County is just one of those that will see the benefits.

Out of the $50 million, a total of $4.8 million has been awarded for programs aiming to increase rural medical residencies, as well as to improve and upskill the existing workforce. An additional $14.3 million is going to support apprenticeships and training. The remainder is being utilized for recruitment and retention.

“Provider recruitment and retention support remained in high demand, with $41.9 million requested and $32.3 million awarded,” a news release from NVHA explained. “Funding will bring primary care, pediatric, behavioral health, OB/GYN, orthopedic and family medicine providers to communities including Mesquite, Pahrump, Elko, Tonopah, Fallon, Incline Village and Tribal reservations. Additional awards expand dental services, strengthen tribal dental care, increase behavioral health capacity and enhance care coordination, EMS leadership development and statewide specialty tele-monitoring.”

To learn more about how these funds will impact the Tonopah and Pahrump communities, the Pahrump Valley Times reached out to the Nevada Health Authority for further details.

“Programs funded in Nye County include several RHTP initiatives supporting both healthcare access and behavioral health services,” NVHA Public Information Officer Chloe Chism detailed. “Under the Nevada Health System Flex Fund infrastructure projects, funding is directed to the Hope Christian Health Center for a mobile clinic and expanded telehealth capacity; Desert View Hospital for facility equipment; the Northern Nye County Hospital District clinic to support reopening the Tonopah rural health clinic in partnership with Mount Grant General Hospital; and the Tonopah Dental Center for additional equipment.

“Similarly, under the Nevada Rural Health Outcome Accelerator Program (RHOAP) initiative, funds support Aspire Behavioral Health to expand early childhood development and behavioral health services; Desert View Hospital for a feasibility study on establishing acute inpatient behavioral health service in Pahrump; Nevada Health Centers to implement a Rural Frontier Home Visit Program that deploys an integrated mobile care team to improve chronic disease management and reduce hospitalizations; the UNLV Dept. of Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics to provide maternal populations with universal antepartum and postpartum case management close to home; the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to expand remote patient monitoring for chronic diseases; and the Nevada Primary Care Association to expand remote patient monitoring capacity,” Chism continued.

This $50 million in recently announced awards is just a portion of what the state received for the first year of its RHTP, which received $179.9 million through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Of the first-year allotment, $110.5 million has already been allocated across multiple initiatives, Chism noted, with the remaining to be awarded in the coming months.

“Ensuring Nevada has a strong healthcare workforce has been central to my work as governor, because access to quality care depends on the people who provide it,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo stated. “These awards expand access to care, grow the provider pipeline and support the hospitals and clinics that rural and tribal communities rely on every day.”

“By aligning recruitment, training and residency pathways, we’re directing resources where they are needed most,” NVHA Deputy Director Malinda Southard added. “These investments strengthen rural healthcare access and ensure high-quality care closer to home.”

For more information on the RHTP, email RHTP@NVHA.NV.gov or visit NVHA.NV.gov/RHTP/

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com