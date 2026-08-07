Man allegedly discharges firearm in Beatty, police pursuit follows

The suspect was arrested on multiple firearm and driving related charges, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

A man was arrested in Beatty following multiple reports of gunfire and a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement.

Moises Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of charges including possessing a gun as a prohibited person, possessing a gun while under the influence, resisting a public officer with a firearm, driving with a revoked driver’s license, driving under the influence, failing to obey stop signs (six counts), disobeying a peace officer while driving under the influence, reckless driving, controlled substance possession, discharging a gun in a public place, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and coercion with the threat or use of force, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident began on Friday, July 31 at approximately 9:51 p.m. when a deputy was dispatched to Beatty, the arrest report reads. The sheriff’s office wrote in a statement shared to social media on Aug. 3 that in total, three units were dispatched from Pahrump.

Initial information stated that a Dodge Ram was driving recklessly near the Cottonwood Park area and fired two shots in the air, according to the report.

Additional details claimed that another vehicle was brake-checked by the Dodge Ram, with the suspect exiting the truck, firing two to three shots in the air and then fleeing the area, the arrest report summarizes.

Police wrote that numerous callers told authorities a “Moises Gonzalez” was driving around town, acting crazy with a firearm, and entered the Roadhouse 95, threatening to shoot one of the people reporting. The sheriff’s office noted in the arrest report that Gonzalez has had previous contact with law enforcement.

The report explains that more callers advised dispatch that Gonzalez had entered the Roadhouse 95, with a firearm, looking for someone, but left and drove around Beatty again.

Authorities state in the arrest report that the description of the suspected Dodge Ram matched one registered to a female that was allegedly stolen by Gonzalez in a previous case.

A report then came in that Gonzalez fired one to two more rounds from the truck at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street, drove toward Cottonwood Park at high speed, followed by another report alleging that Gonzalez fired more shots near Cottonwood Park, according to the report.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., the deputy found the suspect driving the Dodge Ram and attempted to pull him over, but Gonzalez drove away, running multiple stop signs throughout the town, according to the arrest report.

Due to his high rate of speed, Gonzalez eventually crashed into a berm and exited the truck, the report explains.

The deputy then told him to get on the ground, but Gonzalez yelled two separate times, “Shoot me, shoot me,” the report details.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after being tased. The deputy noted in the arrest report that the suspect reeked of an unknown alcoholic beverage.

Authorities wrote in the report that a records check of Gonzalez revealed that his driver’s license was still revoked from a previous DUI arrest in 2021.

The arrest report also details a sheriff’s office detective’s interviews on Aug. 1 with bystanders who summarized witnessing Gonzalez’s various actions on July 31.

One of those witnesses told the detective that he was on his way home from work, driving into Beatty, and saw a truck behind him, who he assumed was Gonzalez, someone he knew, so he decided to say hello, according to the report.

Once, the man got out of his car, Gonzalez walked up to him, put a gun to the man’s stomach and demanded that he call another person, the arrest report explains.

The man told Gonzalez he didn’t have that person’s numbers, but Gonzalez demanded again, so he reluctantly called through Facebook Messenger, according to the report.

In the rest of the man’s statement to authorities, he said Gonzalez then hit him and knocked him out, in front of his house, adding that Gonzalez pointed the gun to his head after refusing to get revenge on someone, the arrest report details.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle were found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, shell casings, a spent shell casing, a pellet rifle, a pellet gun and prescription pill bottle labeled tramadol with the name removed, explains the report. Authorities also wrote in the arrest report that two 9mm shell casings were found at one of the streets in Beatty.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com