Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Saturday is National Bowling Day. Faye Burdzinski, pictured in action at the Nugget Bowling Center, credits Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble for sparking her interest in the sport decades ago. (Photo credit: Yolanda Magley)

Get into the swing of fall. Paint a “Happy Harvest” whimsical scarecrow and bashful crow Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up. (Photo permission: Laurie McCaslin, Cocktails and Canvas)

Let’s wish all the Nye County students, parents, faculty and staff a very successful, exciting, and productive year!

There is still time to enjoy a swim in the Pahrump Community Pool before the splash season ends after August 16. The pool, located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, is open Monday through Friday with adult swim from 12 noon to 3 p.m., and open swim from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Weekends will find adults swimming from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., with open swim from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Get into the swing of fall. Paint a “Happy Harvest” whimsical scarecrow and bashful crow Saturday, August 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, cash or check. Bring your favorite beverage. Includes all supplies and instruction. Call, or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up and reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

National Bowling Day is this Saturday, with local bowling alleys offering specials. Call the Nugget Bowling Center with your preferred time, and they’ll let you know what celebratory packages align. Their number is 775-751-6500. Desert Oasis bowling alley at Nevada Treasure RV is inviting the community to participate in National Bowling Day by offering free (free!) bowling this Saturday. With a price like that, you might want to call 775-751-6640 beforehand. No matter which bowling centers you call, be sure to wish them a Happy National Bowling Day!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ National Purple Heart Day ceremony at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial, Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 6 to 7 p.m. 751 East Street.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of the Soroptimist International. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Lynn Peterson performs.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ “City Catz” perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 7 to 11 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

■ Paint a “Happy Harvest” whimsical scarecrow and bashful crow from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 cash or check. Bring your favorite beverage. Includes all supplies and instruction. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

■ Toscha Comeaux performs at Artesian Cellars 6 to 9 p.m. Classically trained, her passion lies within jazz and rhythm & blues. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop at the Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is the Universal Pictures 2025 PG-13 release “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sprout performs alternative acoustic guitar picks at The Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. See if he’ll play your favorite stripped-down indie and 90s rock track by The Shins, Bush, R.E.M., Jane’s Addiction, or Modest Mouse. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at https://springmountainkarting.com/booking/ for more clinics and open kart track days.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the Rumba and the Foxtrot through August. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Poetry Night at the Dry Creek Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. “All poets, all voices, all welcome.” 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 NV-160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the 5 10 15 Restaurant at 100 Stagecoach Road, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 15. The menu lists a wide variety of food all within a $5, $10, $15 price range.

Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, September 7. This federal holiday brings a long three-day weekend for many workers, which runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7. As the unofficial end of summer, it is often celebrated with barbecues, parades, and end-of-season retail sales across the country. Here in Pahrump, we celebrate with fireworks, of course!

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for the carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.