4th of July Parade one of Pahrump’s biggest yet

Following the 4th of July Parade, a presentation ceremony was held to present the awards to this year's winners, with each given a trophy in patriotic colors and bearing a special designation based on an American theme. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 4th of July Family Fun had provided plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy, with area organizations stepping up to host booths with games and contests. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This year's 4th of July Family Fun Day featured a watermelon eating contest for both children and adults and competitors did their best to devour their watermelon slices without the use of their hands. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program had its famed train running in the Calvada Eye on Independence Day, giving 4th of July Family Fun Day attendees rides around the venue. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 4th of July Family Fun Day included a free hotdog and hamburger lunch for all attendees, complements of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 4th of July Parade was followed by the Family Fun Day, where hundreds of people, from the very young to the young-at-heart, had a blast playing in the Calvada Eye. The water balloon fight with the Nye County Sheriff's Office was particularly exciting for the youngsters, with over 6,000 water balloons prepped for the occasion. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Given the honor of being the 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal was Tim Hafen, a decades-long member of the community who was among the first families to begin farming and developing the valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley had its 4th of July Parade float decked out in patriotic decor and Peanuts characters, winning this entry the award for Best Overall/Grand Marshal's Pick. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 4th of July Parade in Pahrump turned Calvada Blvd. into a scene of red, white and blue as dozens of entries made their way around the Calvada Eye and this year, the award for Most Spiritual/Spirit of 1776 went to Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The U.S. celebrated its semiquincentennial this past July 4th and here in the valley, festivities to mark the occasion were positively bursting with fun.

Bright and early that Saturday morning, residents began to gather in the hundreds for the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program. By the time the parade was set to start at 9 a.m., there were crowds lining the street where it loops around the Calvada Eye, all creating a sea of red, white and blue with their America-inspired attire.

When the more than 40 entries in the Fourth of July Parade hit the street, cheers and cries of “Happy 250th Birthday America!” filled the air and youngsters eagerly awaited the goodies that were tossed or handed out by parade participants. It was not only a fabulous display of local patriotism and pride but one of Pahrump’s largest Fourth of July parades ever, leaving event organizers exceptionally pleased with the results.

“The Fourth of July Parade this year was an overwhelming success,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force founding officer Linda Wright-Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had spectators all along Calvada Blvd. and even around the Calvada Eye on the backside, where we never had people sitting before. It was great!”

Fourth of July Parade Announcer Ski Censke heartily agreed, telling the Times, “This year’s parade was definitely one of the biggest ever. We added a huge sound system that covered most of the park and played music from 1776 to today. There were beautiful floats, along with a red, a white and a blue Corvette from Spring Mountain Motorsports. A great time was had by all.”

The parade was just the opening of the day, however, and the fun continued into the afternoon hours with the Family Fun Day event. There were all kinds of games, contests and activities for attendees to partake of, generously provided by area organizations and businesses to help add to the old-fashioned festival atmosphere.

“Everyone who came out enjoyed the games and activities,” Wright-Smith reported. “We had tug-o-war, cornhole, face painting, wheel spinning, duck races. The Pahrump Gunfighters and the Bikers Against Bullying groups also came and we had live music from the City Catz Band and our DJ, Enrique. The kids’ and adults’ watermelon-eating contests were great and of course, the annual water balloon fight, pitting kids versus the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, is always a highlight of the day.”

With all of the energy being expended on the plethora of pursuits at the Eye, it was no surprise that attendees built up an appetite. To ensure everyone’s hunger would be satisfied, volunteers worked the grill throughout the event, cooking up and serving 550 hotdogs and 680 hamburgers for the crowd.

“Everything went well at the parade and community barbecue,” task force member Michelle Caird raved.

“It was wonderful to see so many families to turn out for the Fourth of July event.”

“This was a great 250th birthday for America and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and the Pahrump community did it in style,” Wright-Smith concluded. “And thanks to everyone who participated, helped and came out to watch and celebrate this 250th birthday and the Fourth of July.”

Task Force chair Nichole Walters also offered thanks to the sponsors for this year’s event, which included Desert View Hospital, Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric Association, AmeriGas, Pahrump Family Mortuary, Greg Hafen II, Kiwanis Club, Westfield Jewelers, Nathan Adelson Hospice and Sol Mio. She also gave a shout-out to Rent 2 Go for the use of a swamp cooler to keep the cooks cool at the event, along with FD Candy, Hypno Comics, Mom’s Diner and Pizza Hut for the prizes for the winners of the watermelon-eating contest.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is a nonprofit dedicated to providing free, family-friendly holiday gatherings for Easter, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

For more information, contact the group on its Facebook page or email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

4th of July Parade Winners

This year's 4th of July Parade - with Tim Hafen as Grand Marshal - included over 40 entries, ranging from vehicles and horses to bicycles and traditional floats and all were well-received by the crowd. But at the end, there were four deemed to have created the best displays and thus, earned awards for their entries. Taking home top honors in the 2026 4th of July Parade were: