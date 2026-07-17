Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20 – July 24.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – BBQ pork sandwich, tater tots, peas and carrots, berry cup, garbanzo bean soup;

Tuesday – Cowboy casserole, potato chunks, carrots, muffins, chicken noodle soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks, split pea soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, creamy celery soup;

Friday – Classic chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato/mayo, macaroni salad, Popsicle, French onion soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bereavement group, 10 a.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 20 – July 24.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice;

Tuesday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, sliced pineapple;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 20– July 24.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Rice Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sloppy Joes Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Garlic Butter Beef Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Tamale Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)