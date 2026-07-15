Data centers generating community angst

The Nye County Commission addressed an agenda item to ban data centers from Pahrump during its Tuesday, July7 meeting but the crowd size had shrunk considerably by the time the board opened the item around 5 p.m. (Screenshot)

The Nye County Commission will be holding a public forum on data centers at the commissioners' chambers next Saturday and will be addressing a potential ban on data center development in any community without an elected town board during its August 4 meeting.(Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump is becoming well-known as a place of fierce pushback for certain commercial enterprises and the most recent to raise the ire of the public is data centers. As technology - particularly Artificial Intelligence - expands, U.S. data centers have exploded and companies are now eyeing the valley for data center development.

In response to the upswell of anger among residents, in June, the Nye County Commission instituted a temporary moratorium on the processing of any new data center applications, until such time as regulations could be adopted. However, there were already applications for these facilities filed with the county prior to the moratorium, including two proposals for the Pahrump area - the Blackjack Data Center and the Osprey Data Center, neither of which has secured full county approval at this point. And many residents believe they never should, citing concerns about water usage and the potential effects on the limited resources of the Basin No. 162 aquifer, noise pollution, strain on local infrastructure, potential environmental harm and more.

Last week, Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne brought forward an item to essentially ban data center development in Pahrump altogether, since the residents of the valley have made their position on the matter clear. His item also came with a provision that would render all prior approvals null and void. Bayne’s fellow board members did not appear to agree with the timing of his proposal, though, and the item to ban these facilities from Pahrump ultimately failed.

As an alternative, commissioner Bruce Jabbour suggested hosting a town hall meeting of sorts, to give the public and officials the chance to gather as much information as possible on data centers before final decisions are made. That meeting has been set for Saturday, July 25.

“Residents and stakeholders are invited to attend a community forum to learn more about data centers and discuss opportunities, impacts and questions related to potential development in Pahrump,” the county announced on Facebook late last week. “The forum will provide an open discussion on data center development and offer residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from presenters. The meeting is open to the public and all interested community members are encouraged to attend.”

After the public forum, Nye County is also poised to hold a public hearing on Nye County Bill No. 2026-11, which would prohibit data center development in any Nye County community that does not have an elected town board.

In the meantime, Pahrump residents are jumping on board of the AI Data Center National Day of Protest, a coast-to-coast rally organized by the conservative advocacy group Humans First. This Saturday, people will gather at the busiest intersection in town to hoist signs in the air and provide a visual display of the opposition the community feels toward data centers.

Following this, local resident Justyne Lobello, a digital marketing professional, will host “AI and Data Centers: 101” and the session is available in-person as well as online.

“This informative talk will explain the history and current state of AI and data centers, and how they may affect our communities, especially our town of Pahrump,” details on the event reads. “Seating is limited at the library, so please sign up to reserve your spot. The meeting will also be available to watch on Zoom.”

The AI Data Center National Day of Protest will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372. For more information, visit July18Protest.com

The AI and Data Centers: 101 event is slated for 1 to 2 p.m. on July 18 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street. To register for the event, receive the Zoom link or a link to the video afterward, go to tinyurl.com/vw587byz

The Nye County Data Center Forum will take place Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

The Nye County Commission will then address the data centers bill during its Tuesday, August 4 meeting, also at 10 a.m at the commissioners’ chambers.

To view the draft bill, visit NyeCountyNV.gov and click on “Meeting Center.” The draft bill is included with item #18 of the July 7 Nye County Commission agenda.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Make your voice heard

■ July 18: The AI Data Center National Day of Protest will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372.

■ July 18: The AI and Data Centers: 101 event is slated for 1 to 2 p.m. on July 18 at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street.

■ July 25: The Nye County Data Center Forum will take place Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners' Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

■ Aug. 4: The Nye County Commission will then address the data centers bill during its Tuesday, August 4 meeting, also at 10 a.m at the commissioners' chambers.