Letters to the Editor

Political parties are built on a simple principle: the people choose their representatives,

When Republicans undermine Republicans, everyone loses

Political parties are built on a simple principle: the people choose their representatives, and those representatives speak with legitimacy because they have earned that trust through an open, transparent process.

That is why it is deeply disappointing to see elected Republicans lend credibility to organizations that seek to compete with - or diminish - the authority of the officially recognized Republican Party.

In Nye County, Republicans have an elected Central Committee. Its officers are chosen according to Nevada law and Republican Party rules. It is the official voice of the Republican Party in our county. It is accountable to its members, to state party bylaws, and ultimately to Republican voters.

When Republican elected officials choose instead to support a self-described Republican “club” as though it were an equal representative of the party, they create confusion among voters, divide volunteers, and weaken the very grassroots organization that works tirelessly every election cycle to elect Republicans.

Assemblyman Gregory Hafen has long presented himself as a conservative Republican. Conservatives often speak about respecting institutions, following established rules, and supporting local grassroots organizations. Those principles should apply within our own party just as much as they do in government.

Supporting an independent Republican club is certainly anyone’s right. Civic organizations have every right to exist, advocate for issues, and support candidates they believe in. Republican clubs can be valuable partners in expanding outreach and encouraging citizen involvement.

But there is an important distinction between supporting a Republican club and treating that club as though it speaks for the Republican Party itself.

It does not.

The official Republican Party in Nye County is represented by its elected Central Committee. That is not a matter of opinion - it is a matter of party structure and organization.

When elected Republicans blur that distinction, they unintentionally send a message that the decisions made by grassroots Republicans through established party processes can simply be ignored whenever politically convenient.

That should concern every Republican.

Grassroots volunteers spend thousands of hours registering voters, walking neighborhoods, staffing events, raising funds, and defending conservative values. They often receive little recognition for their efforts. They do it because they believe in the Republican Party and in the candidates it nominates.

Those volunteers deserve better than seeing their work sidelined by elected officials who should be strengthening the party instead of contributing to unnecessary division.

Republicans have enough challenges coming from outside our party. We face aggressive Democratic organizing, changing demographics, economic uncertainty, and battles over education, public safety, and parental rights. Every ounce of energy spent fighting among ourselves is energy not spent advancing conservative policies.

Leadership means bringing Republicans together - not creating competing centers of influence.

This is not about personalities.

It is not about grudges.

It is not about who attends which meeting.

It is about respecting the organization chosen by Republican voters and activists to represent them.

If Assemblyman Hafen believes improvements can be made within the county party, he should engage with its elected leadership, attend meetings, participate in discussions, and work toward solutions. Constructive criticism strengthens organizations. Circumventing them weakens everyone involved.

Republicans often remind Democrats that institutions matter and that rules should be followed. We should hold ourselves to that same standard.

Our voters deserve clarity about who represents the Republican Party in Nye County. They deserve unity rather than unnecessary competition. Most importantly, they deserve elected officials who reinforce the legitimacy of grassroots Republicans instead of undermining it.

The Republican Party has always been strongest when its elected officials remember who built the organization that helped elect them in the first place.

It is time for Republican leaders - including Assemblyman Gregory Hafen - to recommit themselves to strengthening the official Republican Party rather than elevating parallel organizations that divide our movement.

The future of our party depends not only on winning elections, but on respecting the grassroots Republicans who make those victories possible.

Troy La Mana