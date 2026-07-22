Drug paraphernalia found during evening traffic stop

Two glass pipes with a white crystal-like substance were located in a vehicle, according to police.

Nevada Highway Patrol found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Pahrump last week, according to an arrest report. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man was arrested in Pahrump last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession and alleged improper license plate displaying according to a Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, a burnt glass pipe with white crystal-like substance within a pink sock, a plastic straw with slight burn marks and another glass pipe with white crystal-like substance, were found by police, the report states.

When making contact with the man during a traffic stop, police wrote in the report that he had constricted pupils, appeared to be unusually nervous based on multiple hand movements, and made very quick eye movements.

The man told police there were no illegal drugs inside the vehicle while a rear license plate cover was being removed by law enforcement, according to the arrest report.

Police said in the report that the suspect was observed to have slow motor movements when questioned and while searching for his insurance.

During further questioning about drug use, the man admitted to using methamphetamine twice earlier in the day and to having a methamphetamine pipe in the driver’s side door, according to the arrest report.

Field sobriety tests were conducted, the suspect was placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where a blood draw was later taken, after the man consented, the report explains.

The Thursday, July 16 arrest initially began earlier that day, when the man’s wife reported that her husband was driving home from Las Vegas in a black Escalade and believed him to be under the influence of drugs, the arrest declaration details.

At approximately 8:46 p.m., a highway patrol trooper observed a black Escalade in the Smith’s parking lot in Pahrump, according to the report.

The law enforcement officer wrote in the report that the vehicle had a tinted rear license plate cover and no license plate lights illuminating it. The arrest report states that the man was pulled over between the town’s Panda Express and Denny’s.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com