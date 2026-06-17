County formalizes removal of the IPMC

Earlier this year, the Nye County Commission voted unanimously to abolish the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) and effective June 22, that code will officially be rescinded.

The IPMC is one of a set of model codes from the International Code Council, specifically aimed at regulating the minimum maintenance requirements for existing commercial and residential structures and premises. The IPMC has been part of Nye County Code since the establishment of planning in 2007 and has been updated over the years. The most recent update occurred in 2019.

In March, the commission held a public hearing on a bill that would have expanded the updated IPMC to include not just the Pahrump Regional Planning District but all communities in Nye County, a move that stirred up anger among residents and led to demands for its rejection. That bill was ultimately voted down and in April, the board also voted to have the IPMC removed entirely. However, as the April agenda item was only for direction to staff, the action had to be brought back.

A public hearing on Nye County Bill No. 2026-06 was held during the Nye County Commission’s Tuesday, June 2 meeting, the purpose of which was to formalize the board’s previous action.

“Finally!” Commissioner John Koenig declared as the item opened.

“This is because when we did it, we didn’t do it properly,” commission chair Ron Boskovich noted. “So, this is housekeeping to clean up what we had done last time.”

Koenig made the motion to adopt Bill No. 2026-06, with a second from commissioner Bruce Jabbour. That motioned passed 5-0.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com