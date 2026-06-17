Letters to the Editor

We are all one people, one nation, helping each of us to be the best we can be.

Put animosities aside and celebrate our 250th birthday

On Memorial Day our whole country came together to celebrate those who gave so much to keep us free. There was a large parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate those who had taken part in every war. There were parades and memorial ceremonies in many other parts of the country. I was delighted to see the spirit of joy and the community feeling that we are all one.

The PBS station had a large concert that included every section of the country. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force were honored. People told stories of patriotism and courage and of survival and how it changed those who served.

From the beginning of the Republic, the U.S. has helped our veterans. We must continue to keep this work going. Veterans need a hand up and we can all do our part. Thank a veteran for their service. Donate to projects like Wounded Warriors or the Fisher Houses or a local food pantry.

In July 2026 our country will celebrate 250 years of freedom. Please do something to show you are grateful to live in this beautiful country. Vote, plant flowers, give money to help those less fortunate, even food, towels, and blankets to help animals at the Humane Society. Realize we are all part of this special time. We are all one people, one nation, helping each of us to be the best we can be.

This is not a perfect world. We all have challenges and problems, but I hope we can all slow down and put animosities aside. Be considerate to others, take time to bring your children to the park or the ball game, go on picnics or walks, and spend time swimming or at the lake. Slow down so we can join together in July to CELEBRATE.

God bless everyone. We all need to stop and say “In God We Trust.”

Betty Cotner

Reader not hopeful about ongoing ‘peace negotiations’

Not to demean Donald Trump’s efforts at bringing Iran to the ‘peace negotiations’, but Iran has hated our guts since 1977 (as I remember) and continues to do so. They have been tutored by Red China, North Korea, and Cuba, at least in the fine art of dragging negotiations out to the point of exasperation. That is defined in the actions of Communist countries. The troubling part of this negotiation scene for Communist countries is Donald Trump, because he has proven to be much harder for them to manipulate.

Obama and Biden were the No. 1 choices for Communist governments to negotiate with because Obama and Biden were/are so weak.

If anyone is expecting immediate results, just get over that, because North Korea has had us dangling since 1953, and still no peace has been signed.

Wayne P. Brotherton, Sr.

Is becoming a ghost town in the future for Pahrump?

We are all experiencing the same lack of water everywhere. Just look at the current level of Lake Mead. Please explain how we are supposed to support all these new homes? NO WATER, NO LIFE.

It doesn’t matter how much money you have or spend, it still comes down to water. Yet Pahrump keeps building more homes. Do all the well owners have to go dry? Maybe all of Pahrump will go native (back to desert)? Nobody’s property will be worth jack. Oh wait, they will have made money while the rest of us lose.

STOP spending all our water, money won’t replace it. What will be left for our kids and grandkids? Think about the future — is Pahrump going to be around without water?

Shelley Johnson