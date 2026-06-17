Oh My Lumpia! offers Filipino cuisine in Pahrump

Oh My Lumpia! owner Lily Yates said she's proud to be a part of the growing Filipino culture in Southern Nevada. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia! sells various Filipino snacks like Boy Bawang, a popular fried corn nut snack in the Philippines. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia! sells basic Filipino and Asian products, such as vinegars and sauces. Yates said she's happy to carry these products, so Pahrump residents don't have to drive into Las Vegas to obtain them. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

In addition to the Filipino cuisine guests can order, Oh My Lumpia! also features a Filipino-Asian convenience store. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia! owner Lily Yates prepares freshly made lumpia at the new store located at 2301 Winery Road, Suite 106. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

"It's growing, so we're getting more and more customers," Oh My Lumpia owner! Lily Yates said in part about the new location's opening. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia! offers the classic Filipino sweet treat of halo-halo. The dessert is a mix of shaved ice, fruit jellies, sweet beans, ube paste, ube ice cream and more. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia!, a Pahrump Filipino restaurant, is named after the classic fried spring roll dish of the Philippines. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Oh My Lumpia!, a Filipino Pahrump establishment named after the iconic fried spring roll dish, has recently opened as a brick-and-mortar business in Nye County’s largest community.

“It’s been really good, judging feedback from people,” Oh My Lumpia! owner Lily Yates told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s growing, so we’re getting more and more customers.”

Oh My Lumpia! has been a fixed restaurant for about four weeks, offering made-from-scratch authentic Filipino comfort food to Pahrump. Yates first started Oh My Lumpia! approximately three years ago as a tent/pop-up, selling at events. It then transitioned into a food truck, operating on wheels for two years.

“Fortunately, a lot of people knew the food because retired military [Pahrump residents] had been to the Philippines. So that was who I served first, and the Filipinos came later,” Yates explained. “Filipinos cook at home, they don’t really necessarily go and buy food from a food truck. So in the beginning, it was hard just like anything, but eventually, as people learned and heard about it, it became well received.”

After selling the food truck, Yates recalled that she originally wanted to open a takeout-only spot but decided to add a few tables so guests could sit and enjoy their meals.

Crispy pork belly, pancit (noodles), sisig (a traditional chopped pork dish) and chicken and pork adobo (simmered in soy sauce and vinegar) are some of the Filipino classics available at Oh My Lumpia!.

The restaurant also often features other Filipino dishes not on the regular menu and Hawaiian offerings, with Spam musubi served most of the time. Yates also highlighted her Saturday breakfast special, which consists of longganisa (Filipino sausage), an egg and rice for $5.

Lumpia at Yates’ business comes in savory varieties of pork or vegetable and also a sweet version filled with banana, also known as lumpia turon. Yates also offers a “naked lumpia,” which consists of sautéed vegetables served on lettuce leaves over an unfried lumpia wrapper.

Oh My Lumpia! also sells one of the Philippines’ most famous desserts, halo-halo: shaved ice piled high with various fruit jellies, sweet beans, ube ice cream and more.

Alongside its freshly prepared food, Oh My Lumpia! also sells Filipino and Asian ingredients, snacks and other packaged goods.

“I started carrying basic Filipino products, seasonings, sauces, rice, of course and I just started to fill that,” Yates explained. “So if you just need a lumpia wrapper, you don’t have to drive to Vegas to get it, I’ve got it here.”

Yates hopes Oh My Lumpia! will grow alongside Pahrump in the future. When asked about the large Filipino population in neighboring Clark County and being part of that cultural expansion in Southern Nevada, Yates said she’s gratified.

“I never thought that I would be part of that,” Yates elaborated. “But as I got into this and got into it deeper, I’m pretty proud that I can be part of that growth here.”

Oh My Lumpia! is located at 2301 Winery Road, Suite 106, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Oh My Lumpia!, visit its Facebook page under the same name or call 775-764-7907.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Oh My Lumpia! Filipino restaurant and convenience store

■ 2301 Winery Road, Suite 106

■ Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

■ 775-764-7907

■ Visit its Facebook page under the same name for more information

■ Oh My Lumpia! also does catering orders