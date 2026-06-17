Primary election results updated, awaiting canvass

Dinner in the Dark to offer a unique fundraising experience

June 9 was Nevada's primary election day. On Monday evening, the Nye County clerk’s office released the final unofficial primary results report. A canvass will take place on Thursday, June 18, according to clerk's office announcement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County clerk’s office has released the final unofficial primary results report. The canvass of the returns for the June 9 primary will appear on Thursday’s county commission agenda, in accordance with NRS 293.387 (1), the clerk’s office explained in a Monday evening announcement.

The following tallies for local races are from the final unofficial primary results report shared by the clerk’s office on Monday at 6:39 p.m.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas received 53.3% of votes cast, while incumbent Ron Boskovich holds 46.8% of the vote.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler earned 51.9% of the votes. Incumbent Debra Strickland received 13.3% of votes cast. Jeff Snow secured 31.5% of the vote. Votes for Brett Fish total 3.3%.

Republican primary for district attorney

Brian Kunzi, the incumbent DA, received 51.3% of the vote, while Michelle Nelson holds 48.7%.

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball earned 60.5% of votes cast, while incumbent Cori A. Freidhof received 23.0%. Andrew Caccavale has 16.5% of the vote.

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler holds 55.9% of the county’s vote, while incumbent Ginger L. Simpson received 44.1% of votes.

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill earned 41.2% of the vote, with Dan Pineau following at 24.3% of votes cast. Stan Hyt sits at 21.4%, and George Wehrly holds 13.0%.

General election preview

No Democrats or third-party candidates filed for this year’s county clerk, district attorney, and public administrator races, so the Republican winners in those contests will move to the general election unopposed.

In Nevada, third-party and independent candidates appear on the general election ballot only, not in the primary. Anthony Greco is running as a candidate in the District 4 commissioner race under the Independent American Party. Chris Lally is running for District 5 commissioner as an independent.

In nonpartisan races, if one candidate secures more than 50% of the vote in the primary, they win the position. The two leading candidates move to the general election if no one meets the more than 50% winning measure.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

2026 Nye County primary election statistics

Total Nye County turnout: 12,556 (33.8% of 37,114 active registered voters)

Election Day turnout: 1,532

Early turnout: 1,906

Mail turnout: 9,118

— Secretary of State's Office as of Tuesday June 16, at 2:30 p.m.