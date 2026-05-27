Public comment open for proposed mine near Beatty

The proposed North Bullfrog gold mine would be constructed on public and private acres north of Beatty.

Public comment for the proposed North Bullfrog gold mine near Beatty is now open until June 8. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposed North Bullfrog gold mine near Beatty.

If the mine is approved, ore, rock, and soil could be extracted from three open pit mines by AngloGold Ashanti, a global mining company. Five hundred thirty people would be employed by the project during the one-year construction phase and 230 people would be employed during the mine’s lifetime.

The North Bullfrog gold mine’s proposed area is on 6,298 public and private acres in Nye County. According to the project’s description, the mine’s proposed location is approximately nine miles north of Beatty’s main population center.

Public comments for the project can be submitted through the “Participate Now” option at tinyurl.com/mw3ja28s. Comments for the project will be available until June 8. More information about the proposed North Bullfrog gold mine can be found at the above link.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com