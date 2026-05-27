Checkers & Rally’s opens in Pahrump

The restaurant known for its burgers, fries and other offerings recently opened on Highway 160.

The Pahrump Checkers & Rally’s is the third location developed with LV Foodservice Concepts under a multi-unit agreement. (Checkers & Rally’s)

The Checkers & Rally’s location in Pahrump is overseen by LV Foodservice Concepts, which also operates other brands, including Starbucks and Black Bear Diner. (Checkers & Rally’s)

Checkers & Rally’s, a quick-service restaurant known for its burgers and fries, opened in Pahrump last month. (Checkers & Rally’s)

Pahrump has a new quick-service restaurant, with Checkers & Rally’s opening its doors in the valley last month.

“Checkers & Rally’s, the iconic double drive-thru burger and fries brand known for its legendary taste, undeniable value, and game-changing innovation, continues to expand across Nevada with the opening of its newest location in Pahrump,” read a press release.

Opened on April 30, this is the third Checkers & Rally’s location developed with convenience store and travel plaza operator LV Foodservice Concepts under a multi-unit agreement. The Checkers & Rally’s Pahrump location is being overseen by LV Foodservice Concepts Senior Vice President of Operations Jeanette Davis.

“We’re proud to continue growing our partnership with a brand that aligns closely with our operational values and corporate culture,” Davis said in a statement. “With the opening of our Pahrump location, Checkers & Rally’s continues to prove a strong fit for our LV Foodservice Concepts travel centers and convenience stores as we strategically expand our footprint across the region.”

Davis has more than 35 years of food service industry experience and opened her first Checkers & Rally’s last year. LV Foodservice Concepts also operates other brands including Starbucks, Black Bear Diner, Bojangles and Sbarro.

“LV Foodservice Concepts’ continued development with Checkers & Rally’s allows us to expand our presence while building meaningful connections in the communities we serve,” said Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Robert Bhagwandat in a statement. “As we look ahead, we’re focused on working with entrepreneurs who share our vision and passion for delivering outstanding food and service. We’re proud to continue working alongside Jeanette and her team to create a lasting impact in the Las Vegas market.”

The Pahrump Checkers & Rally’s is located at 2310 S. Highway 160. For more information about Checkers & Rally’s, visit checkersandrallys.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com