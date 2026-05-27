Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The PVHS Commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 29, where 275 seniors will celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “I love karaoke. I love maudlin country ballads. In another life, I’d be Loretta Lynn.” — Sam Taylor-Johnson

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m.,.1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Hats off to all of Pahrump’s graduates! The PVHS Commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 29. Prepare to see a town full of 275 high school graduates celebrating their achievement with their families and friends.

“Movies in the Park” is returning to Ian Deutch Memorial Park every Saturday at dusk beginning May 30 through August 8. Thank you, Town of Pahrump! The Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Pahrump Theatre Company continues their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” May 29, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, Veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue by donating to and shopping at their garage sale June 4, 5, and 6 beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre is proud to present “Frozen, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, June 5 – 7, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The WayFinders on Stage cast includes 20 students led by Director Kittra Warren and Choreographer Lisa Paulson. For tickets and information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. Don’t let it go!

A free Kids Workshop is scheduled June 6 at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a soccer goalie game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd. The City Catz band has also been booked as our live entertainment after the Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye this year.

The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run is scheduled for June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is an 80-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com