Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony rescheduled for November

The event’s date and time will be announced later once they are confirmed.

“The event will continue to honor lives lost, support those affected, and raise awareness about responsible driving, roadway safety, and the importance of our infrastructure,” stated a press release about the new date. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Organizers of the Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony announced over the weekend that the event has been rescheduled for later this year. The ceremony was originally scheduled for this Thursday, May 28, in Pahrump.

“The community’s safety and the meaningful impact of this commemoration remain our top priorities,” stated a press release about the new date. “Rescheduling the ceremony to mid-November will allow for optimal planning and participation, ensuring a powerful and respectful tribute to those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured along Nevada State Route 160, and to the first responders who serve our communities.”

More details about an exact date and time will be announced as they are confirmed. Updates for the ceremony will be provided at armedforceschamber.vet.

“We thank our community partners, sponsors, dignitaries, first responders, and residents for their patience, support, and commitment to making this a meaningful and lasting tradition,” read the press release.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill founded the inaugural event, and it was co-founded by Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office President Tammy Engel, Patsy’s Community Closet President Patsy Brown, and Armed Forces Chamber Founder Andre’ Haynes.

“The event will continue to honor lives lost, support those affected, and raise awareness about responsible driving, roadway safety, and the importance of our infrastructure,” the press release added.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Readers can find previous coverage and additional information about the Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony online at pvtimes.com