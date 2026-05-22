Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony set

The event next week will honor lives lost and spread awareness about road safety.

“As Southern Nevada and Nye County continue to grow, Highway 160 has become an increasingly vital transportation corridor connecting residents, commuters, tourists, workers, and families traveling between Pahrump and Las Vegas,” stated a press release about the ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Pahrump next week on Thursday, May 28. The public is invited to attend the event at the Nye County Sheriff's Office. (Armed Forces Chamber)

The Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Pahrump next week for an evening of commemoration and awareness.

“The Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony is a first-of-its-kind community event dedicated to honoring individuals who lost their lives or suffered serious injuries along Nevada State Route 160 while also encouraging public conversations surrounding responsible driving, roadway awareness, infrastructure, and community safety,” a press release states.

Community members are invited to attend the ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), 1520 E. Basin Ave.

“The event also recognizes the emotional toll these tragedies have on first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and tow operators, who regularly respond to serious and fatal crashes along Highway 160,” the press release adds.

At 7 p.m., opening remarks will be delivered and at 7:20 p.m., a community cellphone light vigil will take place, followed by the “100 Lights for All Lives” silent moment at 7:25 p.m. Then a community safety message will be delivered and at 8 p.m., a blue-and-red-light memorial drive, led by first responders and law enforcement, will close out the evening.

“The procession will start at State Route 160 and Basin Avenue, travel along SR-160, and conclude at Calvada Boulevard, symbolizing a unified commitment to remembrance, visibility, and roadway safety,” reads the press release.

The ceremony was founded by Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and co-founded by Southern Nevada outreach program leaders including Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office President Tammy Engel, Patsy’s Community Closet President Patsy Brown, and Armed Forces Chamber Founder Andre’ Haynes.

“Organizers hope the event will not only honor lives lost, but also help save future lives by increasing the awareness surrounding distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, fatigue, pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness, and other roadway safety concerns impacting Southern Nevada communities,” the press release states.

Next Thursday’s ceremony is organized by the above groups and also sponsored by the Foster Care Chamber of Commerce and Las Vegas nonprofit Strength and Flight. Sheriff McGill will host the ceremony alongside first responders, dignitaries, and community leaders.

“As Southern Nevada and Nye County continue to grow, Highway 160 has become an increasingly vital transportation corridor connecting residents, commuters, tourists, workers, and families traveling between Pahrump and Las Vegas,” the press release continued. “Increased traffic volume and continued regional growth have elevated concerns surrounding roadway safety, emergency response, and infrastructure awareness, making this event especially timely and relevant.”

For more information about the upcoming Inaugural Highway 160 Remembrance Ceremony, visit armedforceschamber.vet.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com