Memorial Day holiday hours and closures

Here’s what closed and open for the weekend.

■ County and town government offices and courts will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day. Emergency service offices will also be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

■ Nye County Animal Shelter will be closed Monday for the holiday.

■ The Fireworks Safety Site will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night for Memorial Day weekend.

■ The Pahrump Community Pool will hold a soft opening on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for open swim only. The regular pool season begins Monday, May 25, with adult swim from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and open swim from noon to 6 p.m.

■ Early voting at Bob Ruud on Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.