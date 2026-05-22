Hope Rises when volunteerism shines

D.J. Mills, surrounded by his family and with close friend Ryan Muccio to present, took home this year's Steadfast Service Award. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church was honored with this year's Faith in Action Award. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Joe Habibi was honored with the Hope Rises Community Hero Award at this year's banquet. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The awards for the Hope Rises Volunteer Recognition Luncheon were crafted by Charli Bruce and Nick Salmons of NYESPACE. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

There were many donors and sponsors who contributed to this year's Hope Rises Volunteer Recognition Luncheon. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The NyE Communities Coalition hosted its Hope Rises Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, May 16, with awards going to Joe Habibi, Laura Blankenship, Ash Williamson, Avery Sampson, Kim Wanker, Alina Quinata and the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which was received by a church representative. Awards also went to D.J. Mills, Green Life Produce and the Montezum Masonic Lodge of Goldfield. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

If there is one thing that the NyE Communities Coalition knows without a doubt, it is that volunteerism is the backbone of the community. That’s why, three years ago, the nonprofit started the Hope Awards, recognizing those who, though they may not seek the kudos, deserve to be honored for the hard work they put in supporting an assortment of community causes.

The Hope Rises Volunteer Recognition Luncheon took place this past Saturday, May 16 inside the Desert Oasis Convention Center at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Following the meal, NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio and NyECC CEO Stacy Smith launched into the presentations, with 10 awards slated to be bestowed that afternoon.

First up was the Hope Rocks Award, which went to Laura Blankenship.

“Laura has made a profound and measurable impact on the Opening Minds Through Art program, through consistent, hands-on volunteerism and a deep commitment to improving the lives of seniors in Pahrump,” Muccio told the crowd that had assembled for the event.

Next up was the Recruitment Catalyst Award, earned by Ash Williamson.

“Ash is a devoted community leader and co-owner of the local Frontier Girls troop, who consistently inspires service in youth and adults alike. She teaches girls to serve, show up and engage and translates those lessons into tangible community impact through her ongoing partnership with NYESPACE,” Muccio detailed.

The Paws and Claws Guardian Award this year was presented to Alina Quinata, co-founder of Donkeys of Pahrump.

“Over the past year, she has devoted countless hours to rescuing, rehabilitation and providing lifelong sanctuary for vulnerable equines,” Muccio stated. “Beyond direct care, Alina leads community outreach and education efforts that raise awareness about responsible ownership and the challenges facing displaced and wild equines.”

This year’s Community Hero Award went to Joe Habibi.

“Joe has made a meaningful and sustained impact through his volunteer support of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue department. He reliably assists with department operations and community outreach events, strengthening public engagement and helping maintain overall readiness,” Muccio detailed.

The Steadfast Service Award for 2026 was earned by D.J. Mills.

“For over five years, D.J. has shown unwavering commitment by providing hands-on assistance with daily living needs for a disabled community member,” Smith said. “His ongoing leadership in organizing the community Easter event at Simkins Park demonstrates both his perseverance and his dedication to the broader community… D.J.’s consistent willingness to help anyone in need highlights his steadfast character.”

The Corporate Citizenship Excellence Award went to Green Life Produce.

“They have shown outstanding corporate citizenship through the 2025 Fresh Produce Donation Program, that they partner with the NyE Communities Coalition and all of the food pantries here in Pahrump and surrounding areas on. Today, that company has donated 3,233 pounds of vegetables, herbs and microgreens,” Smith explained.

The Faith in Action Award was presented to the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church.

“Through homeless wraparound events, food assistance efforts and continual outreach, the church provides essential resources, compassion and stability to individuals and families in need,” Muccio said. “As a service-focused organization, the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church consistently demonstrates leadership, innovation and compassion in addressing food insecurity and homelessness, making them a deserving candidate for this recognition.”

The Service Club Excellence Award was taken home by the Montezuma Masonic Lodge #30, from Goldfield.

“They are a service-driven organization dedicated to strengthening our community in Goldfield and supporting youth success. Through programs like Bikes for Books, Esmeralda County student scholarships and school district barbecues, the lodge provides vital resources, encouragement and opportunities for local students and families,” Muccio said.

Then it was time for the two biggest awards of the day, Youth Community Champion and Community Champion, going to Avery Sampson and Judge Kim Wanker, respectively.

“Avery is a remarkable young leader whose nonprofit, the Avery Project, has made a sustained, measurable difference for youth in Pahrump. Over the past six years, she and her team have distributed over 1,000 bicycles. In the last year alone, Avery contributed over 300 volunteer hours,” Muccio explained. “She also runs bike safety courses for the cub scout troops and supports the Rosemary Clarke National Junior Honor Society fundraisers.”

On Wanker, Muccio stated, “Judge Wanker is a tireless, selfless leader whose decades of volunteerism has strengthened countless organizations throughout our community. She gives her time and energy without seeking recognition, driven solely by care for her neighbors and the causes she supports.”

He highlighted her work with groups and causes such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Soroptimist Club, Rotary Club, Never Forgotten Animal Society, Belmont Courthouse restoration, No to Abuse and many others. “She is a constant presence, helping to plan and run programs, fundraising and lending her leadership and organizational skills when needed,” Muccio concluded.

Each of the day’s awardees were also presented a Certificate of Recognition on behalf of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, along with a tote bag filled with goodies.

The NyECC Hope Rises Committee offered its thanks to all of those who donated and volunteered with the event, as well as to its table sponsors: Valley Communications and Valley Electric Association, Desert View Hospital, Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, L &J Pool Service, Indivisible Prickly Pears, Michelle Nelson, Pahrump Life Magazine and 775.FYI and the Pahrump Nugget.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com