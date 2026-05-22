State urges precautions against West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis

“Both West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis are mosquito-borne diseases that can affect horses, humans and other animals, causing inflammation of the brain and nervous system,” reads an NDA press release. (NPS/nps.gov)

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is urging horse owners to take safety measures against West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis with an early start to mosquito season. (NPS/nps.gov)

With warm weather’s return to the Silver State, contributing to an early mosquito season start, the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is urging the public and horse owners to take safety measures against West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis.

“Both West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis are mosquito-borne diseases that can affect horses, humans and other animals, causing inflammation of the brain and nervous system,” reads an NDA press release. “While some infected animals show no symptoms, severe cases can result in long-term neurological damage or death.”

State officials are encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their animals and seek veterinary consultation to ensure vaccinations are current in advance of peak season. The release notes that the window for effective vaccines has passed once clinical signs of disease are reported.

“Vaccination remains the most effective tool to protect horses from diseases like West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Peter Rolfe, DVM, in a statement. “We recommend horse owners work with their veterinarians now to develop a prevention plan before mosquito populations peak.”

The NDA further recommends eliminating standing water around barns and homes and using approved insect repellents to decrease mosquito breeding zones.

“Mosquito-borne diseases are preventable, and small actions can make a significant impact,” Rolfe added in the statement. “By vaccinating animals and reducing standing water, Nevadans can help protect both animal and public health.”

Each year, Nevada usually reports cases of West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis with escalations in late summer and early fall.

“West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis are transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes but cannot spread directly between horses, humans or other animals,” the press release states.

Officials ask that confirmed or suspected cases be reported to the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory at (775) 353-3709 or diseasereporting@agri.nv.gov.

For more information about the NDA, visit agri.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com