Sheriff’s office seizes firearms, weapons in Pahrump

During the execution of a search warrant in Pahrump, authorities seized one rifle, seven handguns, brass knuckles and two filled ammunition cans. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) seized multiple firearms and weapons in Pahrump last week, consisting of one rifle, seven handguns, brass knuckles and two filled ammunition cans.

“John Preston, 50, of Nye County, a prohibited person due to being a convicted sexual offender, was taken into custody without incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A deputy responded to a report of domestic violence on May 14. According to Preston’s arrest report, his wife told police she was slapped in the face twice seven days ago and that there are ongoing domestic violence issues.

The arrest report states that an anonymous source told authorities about the continuing domestic violence issues that the wife alleged, and that Preston was in possession of several firearms.

A search warrant was executed the next day on May 15 and Preston was arrested after police located the weapons. Preston was arrested on eight counts of suspected gun possession by a prohibited person.

Interdiction Operation

NCSO announced on Tuesday that it recently participated in a two-day multi-agency interdiction operation that targeted drug trafficking and criminal activity on highways. The operation was conducted alongside the Nevada Highway Patrol and Homeland Security investigations.

According to the May 19 statement, during the first day of the operation, 25 traffic stops were conducted, 11 searches were conducted, 12 citations were issued, two criminal cases were generated, three arrests were made and six K-9s were deployed. Two firearms and approximately 12.18 grams of methamphetamine were also seized during the first day.

The statement added that on the second day seven searches were conducted, 10 citations were issued, four criminal cases were generated, six arrests were made, and nine K-9s were deployed. During this second day, approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine and four unnamed pill bottles were seized.

“These operations highlight the continued commitment of NCSO and our partner agencies to keeping illegal narcotics and criminal activity out of our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We appreciate the teamwork and collaboration between all agencies involved in making these operations successful.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com