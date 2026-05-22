Mark Memorial Day as a community

The VFW Post #10054 will host its Memorial Day Ceremony and new flag pole dedication at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery will play host to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15's Memorial Day Ceremony, set for 6 p.m. on May 25. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Memorial Day heralds the unofficial start of summer and has become a weekend full of festivities and celebration all across the country. From road trips and vacations to pool parties, barbecues and campouts, this three-day weekend will have Americans reveling in fun but amid all the laughter and activity, everyone is encouraged to keep in mind the purpose that sits at the heart of this military holiday.

“Observed the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is an annual day of remembrance to honor all those who died in service to the U.S. during peacetime and war,” the U.S. Dept. of War states. “The observance began as Decoration Day, when flowers were placed on the graves of the fallen, with the first national celebration held at Arlington National Cemetery May 30, 1868. At the turn of the century, it was designated as Memorial Day. In 1971, federal law changed the observance to the last Monday in May.”

Here in the Pahrump Valley, Memorial Day’s patriotic roots are apparent, with two local veterans’ organizations hosting annual ceremonies to mark the day. The first of this year’s will take place May 25 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, where post officials, former military service members and the community will gather for a morning of remembrance under the pergola, followed by socialization inside.

“At 10 a.m. Monday, we’ll be dedicating new flag poles and it’ll be my final speech as post commander,” Marty Aguiar, who will soon be handing over his leadership position, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Then we’re going to be doing free hot dogs afterward.”

That’s not all that’s in store for the VFW this Memorial Day weekend, however. Tomorrow, the post will also be hosting a Whole Hog Roast and the entire community is invited to enjoy.

“We’ll have two whole hogs that have been smoked on the smoker for 24 hours and you get pulled pork, a scoop of rice, a side of beans and side of coleslaw for $14. We’ll also have raffles and a live band starting around 1:30 p.m., so come on by!” Aguiar enthused.

The Whole Hog Roast is set for Saturday, May 23 beginning at 11 a.m. at the post, 4651 Homestead Road.

As for the valley’s second Memorial Day ceremony, this will take place in the evening with hosts the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15, “Honoring all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” the event flyer reads.

The DAV’s Memorial Day ceremony will include remarks from guest speakers, along with traditional military observance ceremonies such as the presentation of the ID/Dog Tags and wreath. The event will take place Monday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East Street, next to the Pahrump Community Library.

Everyone in the Pahrump Valley is encouraged to turn out for one or both of the local Memorial Day ceremonies, to show their appreciation and support for the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com