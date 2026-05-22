Dump fees public hearing rescheduled

The Nye County Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing on Nye County Bill No. 2026-03 this week but that hearing has now been delayed to next month.

This bill aims to eliminate the landfill tipping fees for residents of Nye County who are utilizing the county landfills for non-commercial purposes.

These fees were first introduced in July last year as a way to help shore up the dwindling landfill fund, which is used to operate all three of the county’s landfills, located in Pahrump, Tonopah and Round Mountain. After decades of free dump use, however, the fees have caused plenty of frustration from community members, as well as an uptick in illegal dumping in the area, leading officials to propose a rollback.

The commission initially scheduled the public hearing for its Tuesday, May 19 meeting but that agenda did not include the hearing. Rather, there was an agenda item regarding setting another date and time for the public hearing, which prompted the Pahrump Valley Times to reach out to the county and inquire why the hearing was being rescheduled.

Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly explained that this was a result of a missed deadline for the publication of the required public notice on the hearing.

Therefore, the hearing for Bill No. 2026-03 is now set to be heard on Thursday, June 18. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held via teleconference, as well as at the Pahrump and Tonopah Commissioners’ Chambers.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com