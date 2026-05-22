Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Two floral paintings to create this month with the step-by-step instruction from Laurie McCaslin of Cocktails and Canvas: Lavender at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, and/or Lily of the Valley at Desert Greens Club House Sunday. Each session runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $25. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up. (Photo permission: Laurie McCaslin, Cocktails and Canvas)

Two floral paintings to create this month with the step-by-step instruction from Laurie McCaslin of Cocktails and Canvas: Lavender at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, and/or Lily of the Valley at Desert Greens Club House Sunday. Each session runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $25. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up. (Photo permission: Laurie McCaslin, Cocktails and Canvas)

Memorial Day Weekend: Don’t forget your solemn duty as an American citizen. This national holiday is set aside in remembrance of those military veterans who have died in service to our country. Monday morning, you can attend a public ceremony at VFW Post #10054 at 11 a.m., followed by a U.S. flag retirement, weather permitting. Home of the free, because of the brave.

Make your kickoff to Summer 2026 one to remember. Jump into the Pahrump Community Pool, launch the best pyrotechnic toy you can legally purchase, immerse yourself in a dark retelling of Shakespeare’s Macbeth at the Calvada Theater, attend a good old-fashioned hog roast at VFW Post #10054, and plan to attend the Silver Tappers’ USO Tour “Tribute to the Big Apple” performance over at Saddle West. Are you hankering for more Western fun? The 55th Annual Jim Butler Days are happening all weekend in Tonopah. Tonopah’s central location in the state makes it “equally inconvenient for everyone, so come on over and stay for a few days,” says Assistant County Manager Joni Eastley.

Grab your noodles, nose plugs, water wings, snorkels, and goggles! The Pahrump Community Pool “soft opening” happens this Saturday and Sunday, the 23rd and 24th, with open swim from noon to 6 p.m. Consult pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool for updates and specific information. Daily pool hours begin Monday, May 25, for adult swimmers from 7 to 11 a.m., followed by open swim from noon to 6 p.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160. The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool can also be reserved for your special event. Reservations are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after regular pool hours. Contact Courtney Kenney at 775-727-2825 or email cdkenney@pahrumpnv.gov.

Gear up for the Memorial Weekend blast — stockpile your fireworks now and get ready to light up the skies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Get passes and details at any Nye County fireworks company.

Jim Butler Days return to Tonopah May 22 through May 25. Live music Friday from 1:30 p.m. to past 8 p.m. Consult jimbutlerdays.com for the full schedule of Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon events, which include the frozen T-shirt contest, stein holding contest, bartender’s race, Muckers pancake breakfast, Lie For Fun games, Saturday parade, horseshoe tournament, wine tasting, Jim Butler Stampede Rodeo, and the Nevada State Mining Championships. Stay in Tonopah Monday, May 25 for the VFW Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Pahrump Theatre Company presents their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” May 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Help B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years support Pahrump’s American Legion Post #22 and Pahrump’s VFW Post #10054 Food Bank by attending the USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino May 23 and May 24. For 2026, the theme is “A Tribute to the Big Apple.” Score tickets with Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

The VFW Riders are hosting a whole hog roast which is open to the public at the VFW Post #10054 on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 11 a.m. Live band at 2 p.m., plus biker rodeo games, raffles, and 50/50. Tickets are $14 per person, and include pulled pork and rice, beans, and slaw. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Chess, Cards & Company” community game night at NyeSpace from 5 to 8 p.m. No club. No commitment. Just games and good company. Bring your own game, or just show up and join a table. Suggested donation is $1 to $5. Snacks and drinks will be available. Text or call 775-293-8514 with any questions. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Toscha Comeaux performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Classically trained, her passion lies within jazz and rhythm & blues. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4- 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Legends of Lost Creek Trio with guest musician Jose Guillen of Hot Ice, and Dennis Beemon on keyboard. They bring their Motown, R&B, Blues, and Jazz sounds to Dry Creek Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-751-6773.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Glenn Gallarde Project brings Top 40’s, dance, and rock & roll anthems of the ’60s to the present day to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, Veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ “Creating with Cricut” at Nyespace from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cricut is an electronic cutting machine used for crafting and professional projects. It works like a computerized printer, but instead of ink, it uses a tiny blade or tool to precisely cut, write, score, or engrave hundreds of different materials. Zero experience is required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room #20.

■ The VFW Riders whole hog roast at VFW Post #10054 beginning at 11 a.m. Live band at 2 p.m., plus biker rodeo games, raffles, and 50/50. Tickets are $14 per person, and include pulled pork and rice, beans, and slaw. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1 – 4 p.m. Subject is the flower lavender. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

■ Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USO Show, “A Tribute to the Big Apple” at Saddle West Hotel Casino, begins at 7 p.m. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

■ So Not So returns to The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Paint Lily of the Valley on canvas with Cocktails & Canvas at Desert Greens beginning at 1 p.m. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 350 W. Wilson, between Blagg and Lola.

■ Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USO Show “A Tribute to the Big Apple.” at Saddle West Hotel Casino begins at 3 p.m. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

MONDAY, MAY 25 - MEMORIAL DAY

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Memorial Day Ceremony at VFW Post #10054 begins at 11 a.m. Flag retirement at 12 noon, weather permitting. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “I love karaoke. I love maudlin country ballads. In another life, I’d be Loretta Lynn.” — Sam Taylor-Johnson

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m.,.1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Hats off to all of Pahrump’s graduates! The PVHS Commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 29. Prepare to see a town full of 275 high school graduates celebrating their achievement with their families and friends.

“Movies in the Park” is returning to Ian Deutch Memorial Park every Saturday at dusk beginning May 30 through August 8. Thank you, Town of Pahrump! The Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Pahrump Theatre Company continues their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” May 29, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, Veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue by donating to and shopping at their garage sale June 4, 5, and 6 beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre is proud to present “Frozen, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, June 5 – 7, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The WayFinders on Stage cast includes 20 students led by Director Kittra Warren and Choreographer Lisa Paulson. For tickets and information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. Don’t let it go!

A free Kids Workshop is scheduled June 6 at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a soccer goalie game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd. The City Catz band has also been booked as our live entertainment after the Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye this year.

The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run is scheduled for June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is an 80-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com