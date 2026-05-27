Ms. Senior Golden Years contestants ready to shine

The Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies are gearing up for this year's pageant, with five contenders set to take the stage next month. Pictured from left to right are 2026 contestants Gina Emond, Tina Seavey and Maria Sanders, Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen 2025 Mary McRory (Dahlman), and contestants Denise Gohlson and Nancy Simonsen. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The reign of Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 is nearing its conclusion and current Queen Mary McRory (Dahlman) will soon pass the crown, with five contestants set to vie for the title during the 2026 pageant. But before the ladies take to the stage to display their elegance, poise and talents, residents will have the opportunity to get to know each of the contenders a bit better at the upcoming Ms. Senior Golden Years Contestants Meet and Greet.

This year’s group of pageant participants include Maria Sanders, Tina Seavey, Gina Emond, Nancy Simonsen and Denise Gohlson. These five fabulous women have spent many weeks preparing for the night they will step into spotlight before a crowd of family, friends, supporters and, most importantly, judges and a large part of that preparation is deciding upon a platform to pursue in the months following the pageant.

For Sanders, the focus lies in animal welfare.

“My platform centers on service, compassion and community impact. As a volunteer with Never Forgotten Animal Society, I support one of Nevada’s largest no-kill shelters while developing professionalism, teamwork and problem-solving skills,” Sanders describedd of her platform. “I take pride in being proactive and reliable, especially in fast-paced environments. I am passionate about inclusivity, assisting Spanish customers to ensure everyone feels welcomed and understood. Through my work I strive to make a meaningful difference, advocate for animal welfare and inspire others to give back to their communities.”

For Seavey, her platform centers on Heads On LLC, an organization rooted in compassion, service and strengthening the community.

“I believe our greatest legacy is not what we achieve for ourselves but what we give to others. Through mentorship, volunteerism and charitable partnerships, we strive to make a lasting impact,” Seavey detailed. “Supporting Nevada Outreach Training Organization and Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada (ACORN) has been especially meaningful. I have donated essential goods and household items to help families in crisis rebuild with dignity and I proudly support ACORN’s mission by contributing services and participating in fundraising efforts for children in foster care. Giving back in ways that provide stability, support and advocacy for vulnerable families and children remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Emond’s platform concentrates on community volunteerism and working with the Salvation Army.

“I love volunteering and helping people when and wherever I can,” Emond remarked. “With today’s economy as frail as it is, it’s never more apparent that people are struggling to find ways to feed their families. I have volunteered for many committees in the town of Pahrump since I moved here in 2000 and plan to focus more of my energies in assisting at the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.”

When it comes to Simonsen’s platform, she is eyeing another Nye County community for her support.

“I am supporting the Amargosa School Project, created by the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Amargosa School enrolls approximately 175 students each year, ranging from pre-K through middle school. The Amargosa community houses a population well below the poverty line. The Amargosa School Project helps the students, the school and the community. Donations of school supplies, books, musical instruments, food for the food bank, clothing for the clothing closet or household goods for the families highlight the project.”

Finally, Gohlson’s platform is geared toward supporting those in recovery from addiction, with a podcast and companion manuscript called “The Shape of Your Tree”.

“The Shape of Your Tree grows from a simple truth: every life branches from roots we don’t always see,” Gohlson said. “Through lived stories, practical insights and conversations that refuse to hide in the shadows, it creates a shared language between those in recovery, those seeking it and the professionals walking alongside them. It reframes recovery not as a fixed destination but as a living, growing process — one that deserves understanding, dignity and room to breathe. By bridging experience with empathy, The Shape of Your Tree aims to soften stigma and strengthen connection across the community. It offers tools for reflection, encouragement for the weary and perspective for those supporting others on the journey. In doing so, it cultivates a culture where recovery is not whispered about but understood, where people are met with respect instead of judgment and where healing becomes something we build together rather than facing alone.”

Residents can learn more about each of the ladies and their personal platforms next week, with the Ms. Senior Golden Years Meet and Greet set for 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. The event will take place at the Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 W. Wilson Road, and the entire community is welcome to attend.

For more on the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant, contact Teri Rogers at 775-764-0006.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com