What happens in LA — strays to LV

What if a common sense candidate win as LA mayor? New Nevadans may move back, which could affect the economy in Nevada, depriving us of all those California dollars fleeing LALA Land.

At least since Bugsy Siegel moved from Beverly Hills to Las Vegas to oversee construction of the Flamingo Hotel in 1946, Los Angeles and Las Vegas have shared a close connection — even a symbiotic bond.

Anyone who has traveled I-15 between Vegas and Los Angeles — especially on Friday or Sunday — knows about interaction between California and Nevada. They come here, we go there. They weekend in the entertainment capital of the world and leave their cash; we get a day at the beach or Disneyland or a Dodger Dog and they collect our vacation dollars.

This connection between LA and Vegas has changed over the years. Now, Californians are leaving, not just for the weekend, but for good. Many Southern California residents have moved to Nevada to escape high prices, government overregulation, ubiquitous homelessness, crime and woke nonsense. The politics of LA and California have resulted in parts of the City of Angels becoming burned-out wastelands, and other areas look more like a third-world border town than the place that inspired “California Dreamin,” “Surfin’ Safari,” and “I Love LA.”

Californians are bringing not just weekend escape dollars to Nevada, they are bringing housing down payments, new businesses and all the other economic benefits that flow from increased permanent population. Even if we sometimes complain about the inflow of former Californians, it is undeniable that the New Nevadans represent an economic boom.

And now, there is a race for LA mayor that could impact Nevada. Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star is running for Mayor of LA — and he’s proposing common-sense solutions to many of LA’s worst problems. Pratt was a star on “The Hills” TV show which, in LA, means he’s a regular guy. Mr. Pratt’s home burned to the ground in last year’s Pacific Palisades fire and he was so disgusted with local government’s handling of the conflagration and its aftermath that he decided to run for mayor rather than just complain.

What if Pratt wins? What if LA solves some of its worst problems? What if Mayor Pratt moves the metropolis back in the direction of paradise and away from the decades of decline?

People might stay in LA, people might even move back, which could affect the economy in Nevada, depriving us of all those California dollars fleeing LALA Land.

Now, some may argue that there is no cause for concern — that a candidate spouting common sense can’t get elected for Dog Catcher, let alone Mayor in LA. But the former TV villain is getting lots of attention. The near consensus across the political spectrum is that Pratt won the recent mayoral debate hands down. In fact, current Mayor Karen Bass has surrendered from participation in another debate. There is no word yet on whether Pratt’s other opponent will consent to another debate thrashing by Pratt.

Pratt’s campaign ads are so hard-hitting and creative that they have gone viral, and he has raised more money than any opponent. At least one respected political pundit has predicted that Spencer Pratt will win.

So, there is a real possibility that LA could elect Pratt and perhaps reverse its decades-long political dumpster dive.

In Nevada we have candidates for office who mimic Pratt’s opponents and California Governor Newsom.

If Nevada elects California/LA copy-cat politicians – and if Pratt becomes LA mayor and Steve Hilton California governor — maybe even I will return to California.

Maybe not — when Bugsy Siegel went back to California from Nevada he got shot.

Philip S. Bovee is an attorney and writer who has lived in Pahrump since 2023.