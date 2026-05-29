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Gold Town Casino closes in Pahrump

Gold Town Casino in Pahrump closed on Sunday, May 24. Golden Entertainment did not renew the co ...
Gold Town Casino in Pahrump closed on Sunday, May 24. Golden Entertainment did not renew the company’s lease at Gold Town Casino. (Pahrump Valley Times file)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 29, 2026 - 4:51 am
 

Gold Town Casino has closed its doors in Pahrump, with Sunday, May 24, marking its last day of operation.

“As we prepare to officially close this Sunday night, we want to sincerely thank Pahrump for all the years of good times you’ve shared with us,” read a Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino social media post shared on May 23.

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino’s public relations told the Pahrump Valley Times via email that closure took place because Golden Entertainment did not renew the company’s lease at Gold Town Casino.

Golden Entertainment is the company that operated Gold Town Casino. The gambling company also oversees the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Lakeside Casino and RV Park, The Strat in Las Vegas, PT’s Taverns, and other casinos and bars in Nevada.

The company’s public relations added in the email that Gold Town Casino employees have been reassigned to other Golden Entertainment properties. They confirmed that Terrible Herbst, another Nevada-based gaming and gas company, owns the Gold Town Casino space in Pahrump.

Terrible Herbst did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding its plans for the Gold Town Casino building.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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