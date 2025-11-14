Letters to the Editor

Want to get really rich? You just go into politics

After reading the letter from a “moderate Republican”, with a severe case of TDS, it made me think back before LBJ’s “War on Poverty” was declared and all the programs were not around for those in need. I saw first-hand where the fourth largest automobile corporation moved to Canada and later closed permanently.

The people that were making a decent living wage got maybe two weeks’ pay and nothing else, many in their 40s and 50s. They took any jobs they could find and that included what can only be classified as “entry-level jobs”, most for teens. I also remember a neighbor with three kids, one in high school and two in grade school, who lost her husband. The entire neighborhood helped her in any way they could. My mother got her a job, cleaning offices, where she also cleaned after hours.

LBJ’s administration to the rescue, the same LBJ that as a U.S. senator blocked the “Civil Rights Act” during the Eisenhower administration, but knew he needed the black vote in the 1964 election, and he was maybe only the next biggest racist after Woody Wilson.

Funny thing about that “War on Poverty”. In 60 years and trillions of dollars, poverty rates have not significantly changed at all, some argue they even gone up. But after watching many, many people enter politics being very poor from the start, then becoming really wealthy.

Think about it. Bernie Sanders used to say, “We need to tax all the millionaires more.” Not since he became a millionaire, it changed to, “We need to tax billionaires more”.

The Obamas came into office declaring how poor they were but now they own at least three homes, including Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard.

Then there’s the all-time campion stock traders, the Pelosi’s, that have an 819% trading record putting all professional stock traders to shame and dwarfing people like Warren Buffett. Maybe they could all write books (like Trump and his “Art of the Deal”) and we could all be rich and put money worries behind us.

The Bidens didn’t do too badly either but maybe gave Hunter too much access to their bank accounts and may have to get on food stamps soon.

David Jaronik

Marxism may be the future of the Democratic Party

Mr. Weeks’ PVT letter on the SNAP program highlighted how the government shutdown negatively impacts 42 million seniors and those in need. While I agree we should support the needy, most communities offer senior food delivery, or centers serving free or pay-what-you-can meals. He also stated, “only 35% are abusing the system”. The SNAP program cost $100.3 billion in 2024. By his statement, “there are only 35% abusing the system”, thus taxpayers are losing $35.105 billion a year to downright fraud. During the Obama era food stamps were handed out like Halloween candy including many that did not need them to this day.

During my many years employing deckhands in the seasonal fishing industry, I observed they are not fat nor lazy. Each trip required significant effort, upon returning I would pay shares to crewmembers up to $2,000 in cash. Meals were provided at sea; much of their earnings, if not all, were spent on parties during their time ashore.

Before embarking on the next trips, most had no money, but consistently had access to food stamps, which they used to purchase illegal cigarettes and snacks. Once the fishing season concluded, they returned home to their families and friends, continuing to use food stamps for everyone’s benefit.

Your comment of being a moderate Republicans is dubious as the political spectrum has changed for both parties. Republicans have few moderates, and the rest are viewed as MAGA right-wingers because patriots believe in putting America first and Great. As a patriot and constitutional conservative, I agree.

The Democrats also have few moderates left. The exception being Fetterman operating like the old Blue Dogs, rather than buying into the Marxist ideology. The rest appear to have become socialist or downright Marxist. There are currently 210 office holders endorsed by Democrat Socialists of America (DSA). The Democrats endorsed and elected Mamdani! Marxism seems to be or is the future of the party. Mr. Weeks, your letter was well written and researched. Your claim to be a Moderate Republican was distinctive by purveying Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)