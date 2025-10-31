Letters to the Editor

Residents of the Autumnwood subdivision have been under what many in the community feel is an attack on their rights by the Nye County commissioners.

Several years ago, after the community was zoned residential, the commissioners allowed a company to come in and get a zoning change by using the reason that years before there had been another business in that location and grandfathered the new business.

The business built a multi-story building and attached its fencing to that of the residents. There was no environmental impact, no buffer zone, nothing to protect residents.

The residents had views destroyed, lights shining on them night and day, animals of the desert built homes in stored materials outdoors next to their property. Of course, property values plummeted.

Then last spring, a gentleman came to the commission for a zoning change to put in a self-storage facility. This business would impact even more residents with lights, increased traffic, and safety issues by exposing the current residents to non-residents.

Now we have one-fourth of our boundaries zoned other than residential. Values drop even further. (What is worse, the gentleman who applied for the zoning change came outside after the change was granted and told the people present that he had lied to the commissioners and was actually going to use his property to store 200 cars.

On October 9, a few of the Autumnwood residents were invited to a meeting at Preferred RV resort by a company who is asking for a zoning change to General Commercial so they can buy the multi-story building and the land that is the current buffer zone toward the southeast of the development and residential area. If this happens, fully one half of the development is impacted. Still no environmental impacts or any protections for the quality of life issues that the people of Autumnwood are facing.

Does this fall under government taking peoples’ money by ruining property values? Does this show the people of Pahrump that they are of less value than some company? Does this example show if you live in a development that was once zoned agricultural that your neighbor may be rezoned for a feed lot?

As a final note, after the October 9 meeting with the company who is requesting the zone change, all the lights were on in the big building. Is this already a done deal just waiting for the commissioners to call in the residents to let us know?

Dorothy Bromley

Our nation should allow peaceful protests, and it does

The Democrats have been in control of this nation for the most time since the Reagan administration 36 years ago. They have infested the Congress, our education system, our courts, our industries and our military with socialistic policies. The Democratic Party has overspent, overtaxed, and overregulated this nation to the point of near financial disaster. The interest payments on our national debt are outrageous.

Down on the corner of our wonderful town is a No Kings protest. This nation allows and should allow peaceful protest.

Trump has done more good for this country in nine months than the Congress has done for decades. President Trump is not a king (Congress rules), they will even shut down the Congress if they don’t get their excessive spending bill! But Trump is a strong American patriot. He is a businessman, not a politician and believes that this nation should be a capitalist republic and not a socialist democracy.

Most Democrats, especially the young don’t even know the difference.

Vern Jewett