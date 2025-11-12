Letters to the Editor

Government shutdowns are becoming almost like ‘political holidays’ for so many in government.

Affordable Care Act is oxymoron for some citizens

Government shutdowns are becoming almost like ‘political holidays’ for so many in government. Nearly all return to work and always get their ‘back-pay’ and it’s very difficult for those who have worked in private business their entire lives to understand the concept of essential and non-essential workers, because in the private sector ‘non-essential workers’ are seldom around a long time because if they are, the company itself isn’t around a very long time.

In today’s “shutdown” it seems the argument is over the “Affordable Care Act”, which for many of us has an oxymoron name to begin with.

It was “sold to the public to correct all the flaws in our health care system and to actually save most around 25% in health care insurance premiums for most people. It was going to be so good it had to be passed on a Christmas Eve, when most people would be paying close attention to government actions.

There were many other troubling signs, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi declaring “we have to pass the bill to see what’s in it”, (my teachers must have taught me wrong, it was the first time I heard that). Then there was the failed multi-millions of dollars launch that needed more millions to correct.

Back to the premium saving, I’m still looking for that and realize that health insurances cost me over three times before the “Affordable Care Act” was passed. I guess the big ‘bugaboo’ now is to get it passed to satisfy some Democrats. They had to put in a ‘sunset’ provision which ended subsidies for able-bodied working-age people without hardship reasons for not working. Also, even though Democrats claim “no illegals” get Medicare through it, it happens indirectly through state and local government reimbursements by taxpayer dollars from the federal government.

Even though many Democrats are crying ‘this will cause dead bodies in the streets’, we already have laws for emergency treatment for anyone regardless of any status.

The only bodies in the streets will continue to be homeless overdoses gang violence and maybe some twisted lefties that are encouraged to kill political opponents and people like ICE agents and the like.

David Jaronik