Three school board seats on this year’s primary ballot

The seats up for election are Area I, V and VII, with each area’s candidate running unopposed.

Incumbent Area V Trustee Chelsy Fischer is seeking reelection to the Nye County school board. (Chelsy Fischer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Incumbent Area I Trustee Leslie M. Campos is seeking reelection to the Nye County school board. (Leslie M. Campos/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Areas I, V and VII on the Nye County School District Board of Trustees are up for election this year. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Three Nye County School District Board of Trustees seats are up for election this year: Area I, V and VII.

Each person is running unopposed in their respective nonpartisan seat, according to filing information and the official Nye County sample ballot.

Area I Trustee

Incumbent Leslie M. Campos is seeking reelection to her seat on the board of trustees.

“I want to continue to fight for our rural schools and to try to help look back on past mistakes from our school district and learn from them and improve,” Campos told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Campos was appointed to the board of trustees in 2023, then retained her seat in the 2024 election. Campos currently serves as president of the board.

“I knew how important it was to get a voice to our rural schools, and having six children myself, I was very passionate about our education in our rural schools,” Campos said about her initial board application.

Looking back at her time on the board, Campos highlighted fighting for the new elementary school to be built in Tonopah as one of the accomplishments she’s most proud of.

“I just really want to continue to work on finding positive things to help our school district be better,” Campos elaborated.

Area V Trustee

Incumbent Chelsy Fischer is seeking reelection as a trustee on the school board.

“I’ve tried to do my best to represent the public, protect our kids in this county and teachers,” Fischer explained.

Elected as a trustee in 2022, Fischer is running for a second term on the board.

“I just want to try and be part of the change that makes it better,” Fischer said.

Fischer noted working with the governor on legislation to improve special education support in schools, and helping raise funds for buddy benches at Hafen Elementary as two achievements, she’s most proud of.

“I would like to thank the community for instilling their trust in me,” Fischer added.

Area VII Trustee

Nicole Gent, candidate for Area VII Trustee, did not respond to the Pahrump Valley Times’ requests for an interview.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com