Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Adults are invited to decorate book covers at the Pahrump Community Library, located at 701 East St., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12. All supplies will be provided. Stop by the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Donna's Studio of Dance & Theatre will present “Frozen, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. For tickets and information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com (Pahrump Valley Times file)

Look! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No. It’s a fun-packed week in Pahrump!

This Saturday’s “Movies in the Park” feature film is “Superman,” which will be projected outdoors at dusk. Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. Admission is free. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. Movies in the Park will be conducted at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field #4 every Saturday of summer through August 8. Thank you, Town of Pahrump! The park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Pahrump Theatre Company has an encore performance of their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” this Friday only. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue by shopping at their garage sale June 5 and 6 beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre is proud to present “Frozen, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The WayFinders on Stage cast includes 20 students led by Director Kittra Warren and Choreographer Lisa Paulson. For tickets and information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. Don’t let it go!

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

■ Southern Nye County Search & Rescue garage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of the Dawg House Rescue. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Lynn Peterson performs.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people to compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Final encore performance of Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. The website warns of low availability for tickets, but there are still a few remaining at $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

■ The “Frozen, Jr.” premiere performance by Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. For tickets and more information about this 60-minute musical, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

■ Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue garage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Green Life Produce 5th Annual Spring Farm Event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 12 noon. 6640 Hawkins Way. “Bring the whole family and friendly pets.” Free face painting, games, and raffles. Guided farm tour begins at 10 a.m. Live music by Danny Pillman. Food truck will be available on-site.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a tabletop goalie game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ “Frozen, Jr.” musical performance by Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium begins at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to The Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. They perform a blend of blues, rock, R&B, country, and soul, with a little something for everyone. You’ll hear lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “Superman.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Perception — popular country, blues, classic rock band — hosts an open jam at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band performs classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ “Frozen, Jr.” musical performance by Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium begins at 1:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 3 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ The Elvis Show starring Danny Pillman at the Wild Side begins at 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Disney Trivia night at The Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. “We’d love for you to dress up – come as your favorite Disney character or rock your royal best!” 21+ only; $5 per person. Reservations recommended. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

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KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “You feel like you’re really a part of a movement when you’re singing Journey at a karaoke bar.” — Aaron Paul

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Bedazzle your favorite book. Adults are invited to decorate book covers with rhinestones to add sparkle and a personalized artistic flair. You can bring your own book, or the library will have some to choose from. All other supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Adult craft class at the Pahrump Community Library begins at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12th. The project opportunity will be repeated Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd. The City Catz band has also been booked as our live entertainment after the Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye this year.

The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run takes off with a roar June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is an 80-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com