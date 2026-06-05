Blending philanthropy and entertainment

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is the founder of both the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years and though she is nearly 101 years of age, she still takes part in performances, much to the delight of audiences. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

For the first time, the USO Benefit Show was held in the spring rather than the fall but the change in date did nothing to detract from attendance, with the Saddle West Showroom filled for both of the 2026 performances. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USO Benefit Show's theme for 2026 was "A Tribute to the Big Apple" and there was plenty of glitz and glam to be seen as the ladies danced their hearts out. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA hosted their annual USO Benefit Show this May, with showings on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Residents of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a taste of New York City this May as the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years took to the stage for their annual USO Benefit Show, hosted this year with the theme “A Tribute to the Big Apple”.

Taking place Memorial Day weekend, the USO Benefit Show saw two performances inside the Saddle West Showroom, including a Saturday evening show on May 23 and a Sunday afternoon matinee on May 24.

With crowds filling the seats and the performers all exhibiting energy and enthusiasm throughout both New York- and military-themed routines, the event was another tremendous success that left everyone raving with delight.

“For a Memorial Day weekend, we felt we had a great crowd and the show went great on both days!” Nevada Silver Tapper Ione DeSantis told to the Pahrump Valley Times. “The girls did an amazing job with the dances. We had several new people doing lip syncing numbers, some of which were pretty funny. Kim did a lip sync to Barbra Streisand. It was a just an absolutely great show, it was fantastic, so, I’m very pleased,”

DeSantis and fellow Silver Tapper Kim Cornell-Lyle collaborated to choreograph this year’s USO Benefit Show, with Cornell-Lyle also producing and directing the performances. As a team, these two ladies spent many hours crafting this year’s “Tribute to the Big Apple” and their efforts were not wasted. DeSantis said many attendees have told her that this was the best USO Benefit Show they had ever been to.

“And really, this was an incredible show,” DeSantis remarked. “It was a spectacular opening and fun stuff in between and then a wonderful finale. And boy, when B.J. came out that first night, everyone went wild!”

DeSantis was referring to Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who will be celebrating her 101st birthday on June 19 and who still graces the stage at performances whenever she can.

Through her two organizations, she has spent decades inspiring women in the community to embrace their older years with pride and to build positive community connections. Philanthropy has always been a major focus for Hetrick-Irwin, too, and she utilizes both organizations to support worthy causes — via Silver Tappers fundraising efforts and Golden Years contestant platforms.

For this year’s USO Benefit Show, two veterans’ causes were selected to receive the cash generated: the American Legion Post #22 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans Food Bank. However, the exact amount raised is being kept under wraps until a special check presentation ceremony, scheduled for noon today at the VFW post. Look for details on the check presentation in a future edition of the Times.

Hetrick-Irwin offered her profound thanks to all who attended this year’s USO Benefit Show, as well as to event master of ceremonies and her granddaughter, Stephani Weeks, Saddle West for its continued support and DeSantis and Cornell-Lyle for all of the hard work they put into making the show another dazzling display.

As for the Silver Tappers and Golden Years’ next big event, the Christmas Benefit Show, DeSantis and Cornell-Lyle are already in the planning process and any local lady age 50 or over who would like to join in will soon have the chance.

“We’re going to start up classes again on August 3, so if any newbies want to join, they have to call me by July, so we can get everything prepared,” DeSantis detailed. “I would like to start just a small class for a couple of weeks to see where their levels are and then we can disperse them through the individual numbers.”

For more information or to inquire about becoming a Nevada Silver Tapper, contact DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Silver Tappers museum display unveiling set for Saturday

Ms. Senior Golden Years USA 2025 Queen Mary McRory will soon pass the crown but before she does, she is very excited to celebrate the culmination of the platform that she chose as a pageant contestant last year. She and her team will be unveiling a brand-new display at the Pahrump Valley Museum honoring both Ms. Senior Golden Years and another organization that is near and dear to her heart - the Nevada Silver Tappers.

"Mary's platform was to update and enlarge the Ms. Senior Golden Years/Nevada Silver Tappers display. This includes not only old costumes but new costumes and information regarding the organizations," information on the unveiling states, noting that the event is open to the public.

The unveiling will take place tomorrow, Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at the museum, 401 E. Basin Avenue.