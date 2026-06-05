EDITORIAL: Nevada hurt by California’s anti-fossil fuel crusade

If only Mr. Trump could also suspend the destructive energy policies imposed by Gov. Newsom and California Democrats.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom won’t admit it, but a move by President Donald Trump is especially helpful to drivers in California — and Nevada.

Gasoline prices are pressuring consumers around the country. This week, the average U.S. price was $4.26 a gallon. In California, that would be a bargain.

The average there was $5.99 a gallon. Nevada’s average was $5.11 a gallon, the result of around 88 percent of the state’s gasoline coming from California.

It might be getting worse — regardless of what happens in Iran.

In recent months, two major California refineries have shut down. That represented a 17 percent reduction in California’s refining capacity. Their closures weren’t caused by the Iran war, but by Gov. Newsom and California’s relentless attacks on fossil fuels.

To make up for the fuel it won’t extract or refine in-state, California depends on imports from foreign countries.

“We are importing 30 percent of our crude oil from the Middle East,” Mike Ariza, a former control board supervisor at the Valero Benicia Refinery, said in an interview. He has been warning the public about California’s potential fuel shortage. “There are not very many ships left on the way that have fuel,” he said last month.

Last week, KCRA-TV in Sacramento reported that “about two million barrels of oil are in the process of being unloaded in Long Beach off of the last California-bound tanker that got through the Strait of Hormuz.”

At a California legislative hearing Tuesday, Siva Gunda, the vice chairman of the California Energy Commission, said the state has enough gasoline to accommodate demand for the next six weeks.

That’s not a very long time, especially given that it takes weeks or months for oil to travel from the Middle East to California. And that process won’t begin until the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

There is a region, however, with abundant oil available for sale and safe passage — the southeastern United States.

Unfortunately, the Jones Act, an antiquated 1920 law, mandates that only U.S.-flagged ships may move cargo between U.S. ports.

But only 55 of the more than 7,000 oil tankers worldwide comply with this requirement.

This is where Mr. Trump rode to the rescue. In April, the White House announced Mr. Trump would suspend the Jones Act for another 90 days. This will make it easier for California and Nevada to obtain domestic product.

If only Mr. Trump could also suspend the destructive energy policies imposed by Gov. Newsom and California Democrats.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.